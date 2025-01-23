Is Found New Tonight? (January, 23, 2025)

Season 2 of Found has returned to NBC, with new episodes airing every Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.

Season 2 of NBC's Found has returned, and things are starting to heat up for the team at Mosely & Associates.

Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) is still on the loose, but that doesn't mean Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) and her colleagues can allow their daily duty of finding missing people fall by the wayside. All the while, Sir is planning to escape the country with his precious "Gabrielle" to a European nation that has no extradition treaty with the United States.

"Sir is someone who likes to be in control of situations, and the more Gabi and her team get the one up on him or elude him, the more unraveled and inventive he becomes with how to keep himself one step ahead of her — all in service of his master plan, delusional or not, of them living off the grid somewhere in Norway, happily ever after," creator, showrunner, and executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll told NBC Insider. "And so, we’re gonna see a real ramp up in that."

Is NBC's Found new tonight, January 23, 2025? Yes, there is a new episode of Found Season 2 on NBC (airing next day on Peacock) tonight at 10 p.m. ET. Written by Troy Kelly and directed by Rob Hardy, Season 2, Episode 9 is titled "Missing While Outed," and sees the M&A team on the trail of a missing fraternity brother.

The premise of NBC's Found

Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) appears in Found Season 2 Episode 9. Photo: NBC

Found centers around Mosely & Associates (otherwise known as M&A), the crisis management outfit founded by Gabi Mosely, who was kidnapped and held hostage by her high school English teacher, Hugh Evans (aka Sir) over two decades before the events of the show.

The devoted experts at M&A — all of whom grapple with deep-rooted psychological trauma related to kidnap and/or hostage situations — specialize in finding people often ignored by the system. Gabi nearly derailed her firm at the end of Season 1 by admitting that she had kept Sir chained up in her basement for close to a year.

The show was created by Carroll, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Her fellow EPs include Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Lindsay Dunn.

How can you watch Found Seasons 1 and 2 right now? The first eight episodes of Found Season 2 are now streaming exclusively on Peacock, along with the complete first season.

NBCUniversal's streaming platform offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!