Is Law & Order: SVU New Tonight? (October 24, 2024)
Catch up with Benson by watching Season 26 of Law & Order: SVU on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC.
Season 26 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been serving non-stop courtroom drama as Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her fearless squad continue to kick criminal butt. The SVU squad room has taken many shapes, but Benson's tenaciousness and dedication continue to be the cornerstone of the NBC nail-biter.
"It's so beautiful to have the privilege to actually watch the evolution," Hargitay told TODAY co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie while chatting about playing Benson for over two decades. "As I see it and look back, Olivia Benson is sort of a perfect feminist story because we actually see this woman grow into her power."
Find out where and when to watch new episodes of SVU Season 26 below.
Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight, October 24, 2024?
Yes!
The logline for SVU Season 26, Episode 4 ("Constricted") reads: "After a romantic date ends with a teenager fighting for her life in the hospital, Carisi can't help bringing the case home with him as he envisions the dangers ahead for his growing daughters."
When do new episodes of Law & Order: SVU air?
SVU airs weekly on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC. All new episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.
The teaser for next week's episode — SVU Season 26, Episode 5 ("Economics of Shame") — reads: "When a TV reporter becomes the victim of sextortion that could ruin her career, Benson helps her take back control while Velasco goes undercover as a potential rich target."
Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order: SVU?
All 26 seasons of Law & Order: SVU are available to stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.
"I love my job," Mariska Hargitay told NBC Insider following the Season 25 wrap party. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."