Is Law & Order New Tonight? (January 23, 2025)
The courtroom chaos continues on Law & Order Season 24.
Thursdays are always cause for celebration; a new episode of Law & Order is here!
Whether it's a mystifying shooting or a ghastly murder scene, you can rely on Detectives Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) to get to the bottom of nonsense. Their new commanding officer, Lt. Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney), has been running a tight ship throughout Season 24, with A.D.A.s Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi) and Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) helping secure the squad and NYC's civilians justice. The action has been non-stop this season, so viewers are perched to see what twists and turns await.
"Something we're sort of emphasizing this year is trying to learn more about some of our characters," Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid told NBC Insider. "It's still Dick Wolf's Law & Order, and there's still compelling, topical cases every week and ethical and moral dilemmas every week, but I think that we're trying, on certain episodes, to dig just a little bit deeper into who our people are and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives."
RELATED: Here's When Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU Return in 2025
Find out where and when to watch new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 below.
Is Law & Order new tonight, January 23, 2025?
Yes!
The logline for Law & Order's January 23 episode — Season 24, Episode 10 ("Greater Good") — reads: "When a music mogul is found dead, Shaw and Riley clash with an undercover officer unwilling to cooperate; Price and Baxter disagree on whether the victim's reputation could help or hinder the jury's decision in the case."
RELATED: Law & Order Season 24 Cast — Who's Returning and Who's Joining?
When do new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 air?
RELATED: Everything to Know About Law & Order Season 24
Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order?
Seasons 13 through 20, Season 23, and Season 24 of Law & Order — as well as every episode of Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent — are available to stream on Peacock.