Is Chicago P.D. New Tonight? (May 29, 2024)

Despite having just 13 episodes, Season 11 of Chicago P.D. packed in plenty of drama.

Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) got engaged for the third time; Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) hooked up with his CI; Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) was threatened with a restraining order; and Voight (Jason Beghe) was kidnapped by a serial killer. Oh, and Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) divorced Halstead and said goodbye to the Intelligence Unit for good.

Something tells us we're in for even more next season — but how long will we have to wait for new episodes? Read on to find out.

Is there a new episode of Chicago P.D. on tonight? (Wednesday, May 29)

No, there is not a new episode of Chicago P.D. tonight. Following last week's Season 11 finale, new episodes of the drama are currently on hiatus for the summer until Season 12 premieres in the fall.

What happened on the last episode of Chicago P.D.?

During the Season 11 finale, titled "More," Upton managed to save Voight from Matson, the serial killer the Intelligence Unit spent much of the season investigating. As it turned out, the murderer was right under their noses the whole time as the station's lockup time keeper.

Meanwhile, captured by Matson and suffering from stab wounds, a delirious Voight saw the ghost of Det. Alvin Olinsky. The emotional scene marked Elias Koteas' return to the series six years after Olinsky was tragically killed off. The idea to bring the actor back came directly from Beghe.

"The way I pitched it is like, every three or four episodes, Voight’s alone and he’s at home," he told NBC Insider. "You know, having coffee, and he’s talking to Elias. Just a regular conversation with Al, and Al never says anything. He just listens, but with those incredibly expressive eyes."

Beghe also confessed that he "burst into tears" on set after his first take with Koteas.

Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), and Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) appear in Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 13. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

"I don’t know if we’ll be able to bring him back again, but for me, I have a very special connection with him as a human being and certainly as an actor," he said. "Both Voight having that experience with Olinsky, and to some degree, you become your character on the set. But also, just Jason having the opportunity to reconnect with the artist Elias... it surprised me. I knew how deeply I felt about him, but I’m not a crier."

Another pivotal moment from the finale was Upton leaving Chicago, marking Spiridakos' last Chicago P.D. episode after it was confirmed earlier this year she was leaving the series. Upton's last scene was her in a cab headed to O'Hare after packing up her apartment. Fans did not hear where she was going, but she was seen looking for jobs at the FBI, FEMA, and DEA. Showrunner Gwen Sigan told us that the details of what happened to the detective were purposefully left up in the air.

"I didn’t fill in the end," Spiridakos said. "I think I took a lot of comfort in that it was happy. I loved that on the ride to the airport, she smiles... And so I didn’t really fill in the blank. I just kind of let it be, but I loved that it was in this positive vibe. She's going into this happiness, which we haven’t gotten to see a lot of with her."

When does Chicago P.D. Season 12 premiere?

Chicago P.D. has been renewed for Season 12 and will return in fall 2024 at its regular Wednesday 10/9c time slot. An exact date has not been released, yet.

Where can I watch past seasons of Chicago P.D.?

All 11 seasons of Chicago P.D. are currently available to stream on Peacock.