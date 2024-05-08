Is Chicago Med New Tonight? (May 8, 2024)

Eager to catch up on the lives of your favorite Chicago Med doctors? Find out if there’s a new episode airing on NBC this week.

The most recent installment of Chicago Med — Season 9, Episode 10 — brought a brush with death that still has us catching our breath.

When charge nurse Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) and doctor/pilot Loren Johnson (Henderson Wade) took off in a helicopter to deliver a life-saving organ to a hospital patient in St. Louis, all went smoothly until the flight home. After ice formed on the rotor blades, the helicopter made a hard landing in the woods, and Loren’s injuries turned out to be much worse than either of them initially realized.

Maggie saved Loren’s life by improvising with materials found in a flight emergency kit, and when they arrived back at the hospital, everyone cheered.

It was a dramatic comeback for Chicago Med after a three-week break, and there were plenty of other fun storylines that unfolded back in Chicago. While Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) was on a romantic stroll along the waterfront with Margo (his son’s boss), he treated a fallen bicyclist — a sure way to impress.

There’s also a malpractice lawsuit looming over Gaffney Chicago Medical Center and Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) brought by none other than the brother of Dr. Daniel Charles' (Oliver Platt) girlfriend.

With so much going on, fans are likely eager for the next episode, but will there be a new one to look forward to this week?

Is there a new Chicago Med on Wednesday, May 8, 2024? Yes! Fans will be happy to know that Season 9, Episode 11, “I Think There Is Something You're Not Telling Me,” will air on Wednesday, May 8. So, fans will find out soon which of the riveting plot twists, romances, and hospital dynamics the show will revisit.

Also this season, we’ve seen Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) balance work, a new relationship, and her ex-husband’s devastating Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Meanwhile, Dr. Ripley has found himself at the center of several storylines, from a budding romance with Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) to overcoming a fraught past with Dr. Charles. We can’t wait to find out what happens next.

Thankfully, the series has been renewed for Season 10. Check back with NBC Insider for the latest updates on that.

Where can I watch past episodes of Chicago Med? Past episodes of Chicago Med can be found on Peacock, where all nine seasons are currently streaming.

