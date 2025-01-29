Is a New Episode of Chicago Med on Tonight? (January 29, 2025)

We've got just what the doctor ordered: a three-part One Chicago crossover episode.

Season 10 of Chicago Med has been gripping, and it's about to get all the more exciting with a three-part One Chicago crossover event.

It's been five years since we've seen Gaffney's finest join forces with Chicago Fire's squad and P.D.'s Intelligence Unit. One Chicago crossover episodes always deliver the goods, with fan favorites across the Windy City franchise combining their talents and rising to action. The January 29 crossover event will be unlike any before, with three hours of continuous One Chicago action as the Gaffney doctors do everything they can to save lives amid a catastrophic explosion in downtown Chicago.

"We work with these extraordinary Chicago-based crews, and it's such a cliche, but we've been doing this for ten years now," Med fan favorite Oliver Platt told NBC Insider. "That's a significant percentage of my life, right? We're so lucky that they all want to come back. They all come back, and that just means so much to us."

Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 — and take note of Chicago Fire and Chicago Med's crossover time swap — below.

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) and Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt ) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Is Chicago Med new tonight, January 29, 2025? Yes! The logline for Med's January 29 episode — Season 10, Episode 11 ("In the Trenches Part II") — reads: "Following the subway tunnel collapse, Ruzek and Kidd treat injured passengers and track down the missing offender; Archer and Frost perform a life-saving amputation; Lenox feels the weight of the CPD's hopes as she fights to save one of their own."

Natalie Zea as Nurse Jackie Nelson and Marylne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood on the Episode "Get by with a Little Help From My Friends" on Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 12. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

When do new episodes of Chicago Med air? New Chicago Med episodes typically air on Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC. However, there will be a slight adjustment to the air schedule during the One Chicago crossover event. Instead of leading the One Chicago Wednesday calvary as usual, Chicago Med will air at 9/8c on January 29, directly after Chicago Fire at 8/7c. New episodes of Chicago Med are available to stream the next day on Peacock. The logline for the February 5 episode of Chicago Med — Season 10, Episode 12 ("In the Wake") — reads: "Goodwin struggles with the psychological aftermath of her attack; Ripley treats a patient with helicopter parents; an ED staffer makes a mistake that may cost them their job."

Conjoined twins (Jason and Victor Turner) are tended to by a doctor and a nurse on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 10 "Broken Hearts". Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

How can I watch old episodes of Chicago Med? Stream all 10 seasons of Chicago Med, or catch up on Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire ahead of the three-part crossover episode, on Peacock.

"There's such a connection between the actors and the crew people and the technicians and the producers and the creatives and the writers," Weber told NBC Insider in a November 2024 interview. "And everybody's so grateful to be there that it's becoming one collection of great memories to come. We've had loads of laughs; there have been tears. There's been a real bonding that happens."