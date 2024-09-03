Ice T Almost Died During a Terrifying Robbery That Shows How Brave He Is IRL

In an October 2019 interview as part of the Untold Stories of Hip Hop series, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice T told a terrifying story of his own personal near-death experience.

"So there's a knock at the door; my boy [rapper] Big Rich went to the door, and three guys said, 'We want to be rappers,'" Ice T, who plays Fin on SVU, explained, setting up the story. (The exact time of when this happened in Ice T's life is unclear.) "And he let them in. One dude put a pistol to his head and said, 'How many people are back there?' The other two [people] came back. One had a machine gun, the other one had a pistol—and [they] took us into the kitchen. I thought we were going to be executed."

Ice T continued, "They lined us up against the wall, and they told us to turn our backs. I didn't really wanna turn my back, so I went down on one knee, looking at them."

Ice T didn't turn around for a very brave reason: He wanted to make sure his daughter was safe. "My daughter was there," he said, not specifying which daughter specifically. "I'm not gonna turn my back. Like we always said, 'I'm not getting in the trunk.' ... So, what am I gonna do? I'm not gonna rush them, but if they start shooting, I've gotta rush them. It's like I can't set it off, but they were gonna kill us. Then I gotta do something—so they robbed us, they took our money, the jewelry, and the dude just turns the lights off. And then they left."

A harrowing experience, but let it be known: Ice T is a badass, and he handled this unimaginable situation exactly like Fin would.

