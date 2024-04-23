Everything to Know About Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager's Mother's Day Announcement

Kelly Clarkson Covers 'It Was Almost Like A Song' By Ronnie Milsap | Kellyoke

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are going to have fun in the sun.

To celebrate Mother's Day 2024, the two TODAY hosts are treating themselves in the best way: by taking the show to Bermuda.

"We have been waiting for this trip. It's finally here." Hager said.

"We are so excited. We've got a Bermuda Bash, and we're going to soak in the sun, we're going to enjoy the nightlife, we're going to go shopping, we're going to be eating, all the things," Kotb eagerly chimed in.

But the twist? They plan on taking two lucky guests with them! Thanks to Loren hotels, two viewers will be able to accompany Kotb and Hager on their tropical adventure. Stay tuned for more details.

How Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager spent Mother's Day 2023

Last year for Mother's Day, the two hosts spent precious time with their family. Kotb took to Instagram to share heartwarming photos of her two adopted daughters, 7-year-old Hayley and 4-year-old Hope. In the snapshots, we get to see the happy family of three smiling at a beach, blowing out candles, and more.

“Happy mother’s day! Hopey and Haley— you made me what I had always dreamed of becoming— a mother,” she wrote in the caption. “And to my mom— nothing was even possible without your love xoxo.”

As for Hager, she talked about how she spent the day with her husband, Henry Chase Hager, and her children, 11-year-old Mila, 8-year-old Poppy, and 4-year-old Hal.

"You have to have low expectations, so you have low expectations and then you're just grateful you get to enjoy it," Hager told Kotb while on TODAY.

"The kids cut me some flowers, which I thought was really sweet," she shared. "Henry got me some Mexican food for dinner, which I love. And then Henry was like, 'Who wants to say a toast for mommy?'"

"Mila's like, 'Meh, Happy Mother's Day Mommy.' Nobody really wanted to, which is fine," she added with a laugh.

She continued: "Poppy actually said a beautiful prayer. She was like, 'The moment you were born, changed my life.' Which is… true!"

While Hager and Kotb have both embraced the role of motherhood, they also understood that the holiday can be stressful for others in different situations.

"It can be complicated. So maybe just find the joy in it," Hager said with a nod.