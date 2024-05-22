The Voice Season 23 winner stopped by the Season 25 Finale to perform a rendition of Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game."

Gina Miles' Return to The Voice Stage Featured Her Most Haunting Vocals Yet

It's always gratifying seeing winners of The Voice skyrocket to success. And during the Season 25 Finale on May 21, returning champion Gina Miles proved yet again she's an Artist to watch.

Miles first charmed Voice audiences during Season 23 as a member of Coach Niall Horan's team. She instantly impressed the Coaches with her belt-heavy Blind Audition but blew their minds after they heard her soft-toned speaking voice. Horan was enamored by Miles' talent, and it didn't take long for her to become the season's frontrunner.

Miles returned to The Voice stage for the first time since winning for the Season 25 Finale. Here's what happened:

Watch Gina Miles' homecoming performance of "Wicked Game" by Chris Isaak

Gina Miles performs during The Voice Live Finale Part 2 Episode 2517B. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Miles' performance of "Wicked Game" was a smash, and it got the kick-off it deserved after her former Coach made a special appearance for the occasion.

“I wish I could be there for her tonight, but I also know how proud I am of this girl and how hard she’s worked," Horan explained via video call, before intro'ing her to the stage.

From the moment the lights dimmed, Miles' hypnotic alto range snagged the crowd's attention. As we learned in Season 23, Miles excels at bringing listeners in and keeping them at attention until her song concludes. In honor of the return of a champion, the Voice stage was transformed into an eerie, brooding landscape, perfect for the haunting tone of Isaak's 1989 hit. Miles' bewitching low register was a lovely complement to the melancholic ballad.

Gina Miles appears onstage during The Voice Season 23. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

“No, I don’t want to fall in love,” Miles sang dreamily as the crowd was thoroughly transfixed. Miles finished the set with a bang, hitting a mind-boggling long note. Of course, right after this, the crowd exploded with applause.

As Miles' burgeoning career continues, don't forget to watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock. The Season 25 winner was Asher HaVon from Reba McEntire's team.