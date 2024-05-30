The Voice Alum Dez Duron Is Making His Broadway Debut in Fall 2024 (DETAILS)

The Best Performances from the Top 5 Finalists | The Voice | NBC

Break a leg, Dez!

Dez Duron, The Voice alum who made it to the Top 8 of Season 3 on Team Christina, will make his Broadway debut this fall in a new musical, Maybe Happy Ending. He also released original music, all part of a very exciting year.

Dez Duron joins the cast of Maybe Happy Ending

Maybe Happy Ending began as a one-act musical written in both Korean and English and was first performed in South Korea. The English version debuted in Atlanta at the Alliance Theater, with Duron in the starring role.

It will open in October on Broadway, starring Darren Criss and Helen J Shen as obsolete HelperBots forming an unexpected connection. Duron plays a supporting character named Gil Brentley.

Dez Duron attends Art Meets Mixology presented by Silver Towers on June 21, 2017 in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Silver Towers

"Inside a one-room apartment in the heart of Seoul, Oliver lives a happily quiet life listening to jazz records and caring for his favorite plant. But what else is there to do when you’re a Helperbot 3, a robot that has long been retired and considered obsolete? When his fellow Helperbot neighbor Claire asks to borrow his charger, what starts as an awkward encounter leads to a unique friendship, a surprising adventure, and maybe even...love?" reads a summary on Instagram.

“To make my Broadway debut in this incredibly beautiful show is beyond a dream come true! I can't wait to help tell this story,” Duron said in a press release.

Dez Duron's new music

Originally from Shreveport, Louisiana, Duron was a football quarterback at Yale when he left school to audition for The Voice and pursue his dreams of being a performer.

In addition to gearing up for his Broadway debut, Dez released his first song, "Let's Just Call It Love," on May 17th. The soulful ballad was written by Dez, Nathan Gamble and Brittney Meyer. “This song has meant so much to me since the day we wrote it," Duron continued in the press release. "I couldn't be more proud of it being my first original song to release to the world.”

