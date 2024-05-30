During Commercial Break: Angela Bassett Attempts to Do the Thing

This will be the singer and actress's first late-night interview since 2021, and she'll also perform eternal sunshine single "the boy is mine."

Ariana Grande's Bringing "the boy is mine" to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Get ready for a Wicked good time when Ariana Grande returns to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, June 6. It'll be the singer and actress's first-late night TV interview since 2021.

This will be the Grammy winner's 11th appearance on The Tonight Show. This time around, she'll be both talk and musical guest, performing "the boy is mine," the latest single off of her eternal sunshine album.

In addition to an interview and live performance, we're already crossing our fingers that Jimmy Fallon and the former The Voice Coach will treat viewers to a new musical collaboration.

Back in 2015, the singer's appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon went viral due to a "Wheel of Musical Impressions" game that's received more than 171 million views on YouTube to date.

This year has already been a big one for Grande: Her single, "yes, and?," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in January, she was the musical guest on the March 9 episode of Saturday Night Live, and her latest album, eternal sunshine, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart, marking her sixth album to do so. She also attended and performed at the 2024 Met Gala.

Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon play Wheel of Musical Impressions on The Tonight Show on September 15, 2015. Photo: Douglas Gorenstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

That's not even including Wicked, the highly-anticipated movie adaptation of the blockbuster Broadway musical, where Grande plays Glinda the "Good Witch," opposite Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. The film flies into theaters on November 27. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to be released on November 26, 2025.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

How do I watch Ariana Grande on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon?

If you want to catch Ariana Grande's June 2024 Tonight Show appearance, be sure to tune in on Thursday, June 6 at 11:35/10:35c on NBC.

If you happen to miss her appearance, don’t worry: The episode will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Musical guest Ariana Grande performs "imperfect for you" on Saturday Night Live Episode 1858, Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Watch Ariana Grande's best Tonight Show moments

Revisit a few highlights from Grande's previous Tonight Show appearances below.

