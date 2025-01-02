Boston Rob Is BACK to Host the Official DONDI After Show | Deal or No Deal Island | NBC

Deal or No Deal Island is inviting NYC residents to the tropics for a high-stakes escape room experience.

NYC Is Getting a Deal or No Deal Island Escape Room Pop-Up: Details

Fans of NBC's hit new game show Deal or No Deal Island are in for a treat. In celebration of the Season 2 premiere, an immersive DONDI experience is coming to New York City on January 7.

Watch the Season 2 premiere of Deal or No Deal Island on Tuesday, January 7 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Timed to coincide with the Season 2 premiere — airing which is Tuesday, January 7 at 8/7c on NBC — this DONDI-inspired pop-up promises to bring the show's tropical drama and high-stakes gameplay to life like never before. From briefcase crises to strategic spur-of-the-moment decisions, the pop-up is designed to immerse attendees in the adrenaline-filled world of Deal or No Deal Island. Stationed at the beloved Brookfield Place shopping center in downtown Manhattan, fans won't want to miss it if they find themselves in NYC this January.

Get all the details, below, about this Deal or No Deal fan experience.

What is the Deal or No Deal Escape Island experience in NYC? Deal or No Deal Island will transform Brookfield Place shopping center's palm tree court into a slice of the island for fans to visit and enjoy, but only good strategy will allow them out. A DONDI-inspired escape room will bring the island chaos to NYC residents. What looks like a tropical oasis at first glance is actually a strategic game. Fans and passersby will have an opportunity to flex their strategic skills to pass through three challenges in order to escape the island and receive a chance to win a prize from the Banker. However, like most escape rooms, time is of the essence. As attendees navigate the challenges, a timer will indicate the heat on the island steadily climbing. To win, players must beat all the DONDI-inspired obstacles before the island overheats and the clock runs out.

When is the Deal or No Deal Island pop-up? The Deal or No Deal Island escape room is a one-day event. It will be open on Tuesday, January 7. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. — 8 p.m. ET.

Where is the Deal or No Deal Island pop-up? The DONDI escape experience will be held at the Palm Court inside Brookfield Place shopping center at 230 Vesey St, New York, NY 10281. Whether you're an NYC resident or visiting the Big Apple this week, the DONDI-inspired escape room is set to deliver some high-stakes island fun.

How to get a ticket to the Deal or No Deal Island fan experience

The Deal or No Deal Island escape room is free to attend, and guests are invited to the island on a first-come, first-serve basis. No ticket purchase is necessary; simply stop by and wait in line for a chance to immerse yourself in the tropical drama ahead of the new season.

Don't miss the Season 2 premiere of Deal or No Deal Island on Tuesday, January 7 at 8/7c on NBC, or stream the two-hour premiere the next day on Peacock.