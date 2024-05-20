The Chicago Fire star received the gift of all gifts for this birthday.

Why David Eigenberg's Family Got Him This Huge Stuffed Dog for His 60th Birthday

David Eigenberg (Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann) had his milestone 60th birthday on May 17, and his family got him a very unexpected gift in honor of his big day: A stuffed giant animal — a dog, to be exact.

So, why did the actor received this gift? Thankfully, Eigenberg had the answer. The Chicago Fire star commemorated his latest birthday over the weekend with a timely Instagram post, and the accompanying caption spilled all we needed to know.

"Well I hit 60 and my beautiful daughter and son and wife tracked this guy down for my old sentimental heart if you are anywhere near my age and from the Midwest you will know how lucky and grateful… I truly am my family and my friends … blessed," Eigenberg said.

The reason why David Eigenberg received a stuffed animal for his 60th birthday

As it turns out, the stuffed animal played an integral part in Eigenberg's childhood. It's Cuddly Dudley, a cocker spaniel puppet featured on Ray Rayner and His Friends, a classic live-action television series that originated in Chicago and memorably ran from 1964 to 1981.

As he alluded to in his Instagram caption, anyone from the midwestern part of the country who grew up in the 1960s and '70s should be intimately familiar with Cuddly Dudley — and sure enough, the comments are filled with fans waxing poetic about one of their favorite childhood shows.

Let's be honest: The Chicago Fire mainstay must have one heck of a family because being transported back to your childhood on your 60th birthday is one of the best presents a person can get.

David Eigenberg is Chicago personified, through and through

Eigenberg's casting as Herrmann is perfect for many reasons, notably because he's a true Chicago native! That means everything from being a diehard Cubs fan (he's even thrown out the first pitch before!) to moving back to his hometown after being cast as Herrmann in Season 1.

"I love it here. I love the people of Chicago," Eignenberg confessed in 2015.

Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) appears in Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 11. Photo: Adrian Burrows/NBC

Of course, he wouldn't have found the success he has had in recent years if it wasn't for the support of his family. He and his wife since 2002, Chrysti, have two beautiful children — their son, Louie Steven, born in 2009, and their only daughter, Myrna Belle, who arrived in 2014.

Judging by this year's birthday gift, the family has set the bar pretty high for presents!