When he isn't putting out fires, the Chicago Fire star is spending quality time with his adorable family in Chicago.

Everything to Know about David Eigenberg's Wife and Their Two Adorable Kids

After successfully playing family man and veteran firefighter Christopher Herrmann on Chicago Fire for 12 years and counting, it's perhaps no surprise that actor David Eigenberg is also a proud father of two.

He may not have a brood of five like his One Chicago character, but he does share some similarities with his firefighting alter-ego: he's a real-life veteran, a bona fide Chicago local, and his family's biggest fan.

The actor also hearing impaired, a diagnosis Herrmann received in Season 12 of Chicago Fire.

The actor also hearing impaired, a diagnosis Herrmann received in Season 12 of Chicago Fire.

Eigenberg may prefer to keep his family out of the spotlight but, with each rare mention, it's clear that when the work day is done, he is more than happy to hang up the uniform to spend time with his loved ones.

David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann on Chicago Fire Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

David Eigenberg and Chrysti Eigenberg attend "Sex And The City 2" Premiere presented by Mercedes-Benz And Maybach at Radio City Music Hall on May 24, 2010 in New York City. Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz

Where do David Eigenberg and Chrysti Eigenberg live? The Eigenbergs live in the Chicagoland area — which is a homecoming for Eigenberg, who grew up in the city's suburb of Naperville. She wasn't initially thrilled by the idea of living through the Windy City's infamous winters. "I brought my wife back with me because my folks were here," Eigenberg revealed in a 2015 interview with West Suburban Living. "She got one taste of the winter here and said, 'I’ll move anywhere with you for your job, but don’t make me move back to Chicago.'" RELATED: David Eigenberg Went on an Intense LA Fire & Rescue-Esque Ride-Along In a twist of cosmic fate, after Eigenberg was later cast in Chicago Fire, all signs pointed to the family settling in the area despite her misgivings about the weather — which she toughed out during her second pregnancy. "I love it here. I love the people of Chicago," Eignenberg said. "Last year, winter was tough, though, because my wife was pregnant, and at the time, we lived in a second-floor walk-up with two dogs." "She wasn’t really happy with me," Eigenberg teased. "But no, really, it’s been great. I love the show, it’s my favorite. I’ve had some wonderful jobs in my lucky career, but this is at the top. It’s about working class people — which is pretty much what I come from — and the love of being smart alecks, and hardworking, and taking care of people the best you can."

David Eigenberg throws out a ceremonial first pitch as his daughter Myrna and son Louie watch before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds on May 16, 2017 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: David Banks/Getty Images

How many children does David Eigenberg have? David Eigenberg and his wife are the parents of two children: a son, Louie Steven Eigenberg; and a daughter, Myrna Belle Eigenberg. The Eigenbergs welcomed their eldest, Louie, to the world in 2009. The household added another member in 2014 after the couple had their daughter, Myrna.

David Eigenberg and his son Louie attends America Salutes You Concert at Rosemont Theatre on November 12, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Gabriel Grams/FilmMagic

When was David Eigenberg's son, Louie Steven Eigenberg, born? Eigenberg's eldest child was born on January 19, 2009, weighing 6 lbs, 9 oz., as People reported. Eigenberg first broke the news of the pregnancy in September 2008, but generally prefers to keep his family out of the public eye. However, in May 2014, he shared a rare picture of the young Louie enjoying a beach day during an Eigenberg family vacation. “Super cool,” Eigenberg captioned the Instagram post, showing Louie pondering the ocean waves.

David Eigenberg throws out a ceremonial first pitch as his daughter Myrna watches before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds on May 16, 2017 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: David Banks/Getty Images)

When was David Eigenberg's daughter, Myrna Belle Eigenberg, born? Eigenberg and Chrysti welcomed their daughter, Myrna Belle Eigenberg, on January 31, 2014. Eigenberg told The Day in 2021, “My children are the gift that I never dreamed of happening.”

