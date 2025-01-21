David Alan Grier Reveals Awkward First Encounter with St. Denis Medical Co-Creator

It seems like St. Denis Medical co-creator, showrunner, and executive producer Eric Ledgin isn't one to hold grudges.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday evening, St. Denis cast member David Alan Grier revealed that he once declined to hire Ledgin on his 2008 comedy series Chocolate News back in 2008.

David Alan Grier's first awkward encounter with St. Denis Medical co-creator

"After I agreed to do St. Denis, Eric told me, 'You interviewed me for a writing position on Chocolate News.' I was like, 'Really?' Because I didn't really remember him. And he said, 'You didn't hire me.' And I was like, [nervously] 'Okay...well, here we are!' recalled Grier, who recently secured several nods from the Critics Choice Association and NAACP or his outstanding performance as Dr. Ron Leonard.

Fortunately, it seems everyone took the moment in good humor as Grier is now a key cast member on the show Ledgin, who Fallon noted was an accomplished late night writer, co-created alongside Superstore head Justin Spitzer. So, rather than be something truly awkward, it's just an hilarious moment in St. Denis Medical history.

"Much like myself, Dr. Ron is in the twilight of his career," Grier said when asked to describe his character on NBC's hit medical mockumentary. "He's the oldest physician at the hospital [and] he's kind of given up. I really do think that when he started, Dr. Ron had a big afro and was gonna change the whole healthcare system, giving medicine directly to the people. But after 30 years of bureaucracy, he's just like, 'I give up, man.' I think he's a really good doctor, but he's a seen-it-all. So I'm trying to help the younger doctors, [telling them], 'You may not want to do that if you want your life to be happy.' He lost his family, his wife and kids don't really talk to him, because he gave it all to the hospital. So now he's on a different mode."

His comments are similar to ones he made about Dr. Ron when previously interviewed by NBC Insider.

Dr. Ron (David Alan Grier) appears on St. Denis Medical Season 1 Episode 8 "Office Romance". Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The show has been renewed for a second season.

Wendi McLendon-Covey, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper, and Kaliko Kauahi round out the cast. Simon Heuer, Ruben Fleischer (pilot director), Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu are executive producers with Ledgin and Spitzer.