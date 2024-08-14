Dann Florek Says He Can't Watch This Pivotal Cragen Scene: “It Was Too Emotional”

After playing Captain Cragen for 15 years, Florek left SVU in Season 15 — but has subsequently returned for brief cameo appearances.

Sometimes, the scenes that play out on the small screen are even too powerful for the actors themselves to take in.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been blessed with some of the most iconic characters in television history, and Dann Florek's portrayal of Captain Donald Cragen was no exception. For nearly 20 years, Florek played a pivotal role in both Law & Order and SVU, culminating in one unforgettable moment in Season 15, Episode 11's "Amaro's One-Eighty," when Cragen stopped an entire room in its tracks after unexpectedly announcing his retirement.

The powerful scene shook the foundation of SVU and served as the official "passing of the torch" moment between Cragen and Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson, setting the stage for the next ten years of storylines.

However, as memorable as that scene was, fans may be shocked to find out that Florek admits to never actually watching it back! In a 2022 interview with E! News, the actor confessed that he hasn't been able to muster up the courage to watch since the episode aired in 2014.

"The hardest part — I'm going to admit something — I never watched it because it was too emotional for me," Florek confessed. "And I couldn't even get the lines out in rehearsal without losing it. So I just said to them, 'Don't worry, when the cameras are rolling, we'll get it.' And it just happened. And I thought it was very powerful. And it felt really good. Because I had a little moment to connect with each of the people. And then I'm packing up in the office and [Benson] comes in and we actually had a hug. And I remember because I asked for it. I said I didn't want it to be mushy and I just said something like, 'Do something with this place, will ya?'"

Ultimately, filming the iconic scene hit Florek hard, and he explained that keeping his emotions in check was vital that day.

"It was very powerful and it was saying goodbye on so many levels that I had to kind of keep my wits about me," he said.

Captain Donald Cragen (Dann Florek) appears in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 1 Episode 13 "Disrobed". Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/NBCU Photo Bank

Florek has since returned to portray Cragen with cameo appearances in SVU Seasons 16 and 23, and OC Seasons 2 and 4.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit returns this fall

In just a few weeks, SVU returns for Season 26! With some exciting new additions to the cast adding fresh energy to the proceedings, fans can expect another fantastic year of one of the longest-running shows in television history.

Judging by a recent behind-the-scenes photo courtesy of Hargitay, the cast looks bigger — and better — than ever!

SVU Season 26 premieres in October 2024 on NBC.