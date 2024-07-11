What Movies & TV Shows Has Twisters Star Daisy Edgar-Jones Been In?

The Normal People and Under of the Banner of Heaven star is tackling tornadoes in the summer blockbuster.

Twisters, the hotly anticipated summer disaster movie, sucked up a bunch of big or rising stars. Hamilton star Anthony Ramos, Nope's Brandon Perea, and future Superman David Corenswet are just a few of the notable actors in the cast. The biggest names, though, belong to headliners Top Gun: Maverick breakout Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Edgar-Jones plays Kate Cooper, a researcher who left Tornado Alley behind her after a devastating encounter with a twister and instead works from the comfort of a high-tech lab. But, when her friend (Ramos) asks her to return to Oklahoma to help test a new tracking system he’s developed, Kate crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), a hot-shot tornado chaser and social media star. The pair compete and collaborate as they work to study what might be the most dangerous storm season the Sooner State has ever seen.

You can read more about Glen Powell’s career here, but below you’ll find everything you need to know about Daisy Edgar-Jones, including which movies and TV shows you might recognize her from.

Where Is Daisy Edgar-Jones From?

Daisy Edgar-Jones was born in London on May 24, 1998. Her mother is Northern Irish and her father, an executive at the UK broadcast network Sky, is Scottish. After attending various prestigious theater schools, Edgar-Jones got her first big break on British TV when she was 17 years old.

What TV Shows Has Daisy Edgar-Jones Been In?

Edgar-Jones’s first major roles came in 2016 when she appeared in a Christmas special for the BBC sitcom Outnumbered and was cast as Olivia Marsden in the British comedy-drama Cold Feet, appearing as a recurring character from the show’s sixth season on. She then appeared in two episodes apiece of the British crime drama Silent Witness and Gentleman Jack, a historical drama.

Daisy Edgar-Jones attends the "Where The Crawdads Sing" photo call at The West Hollywood EDITION on June 07, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In 2019, Edgar-Jones got her first main role when she was cast in War of the Worlds, a British adaptation of H.G. Wells’ classic alien invasion story. Though relatively underseen in the United States, War of the Worlds got generally good reviews and would help propel Edgar-Jones’ career further. In 2020, she starred opposite Paul Mescal in Hulu and BBC Three’s acclaimed adaptation of Sally Rooney’s 2018 novel Normal People. Edgar-Jones's performance drew widespread praise.

Her most recent TV appearance was a main role opposite Andrew Garfield in the Hulu series Under the Banner of Heaven, a true-crime drama about Mormon fundamentalism and a horrible murder that took place in the 1980s.

What Movies Has Daisy Edgar-Jones Been In?

On the big screen, Edgar-Jones made her debut in the 2018 drama Pond Life. She then starred opposite Sebastian Stan in Hulu’s 2022 cannibal horror flick Fresh. That same year she starred in Where the Crawdads Sing, an adaptation of the bestselling novel of the same name that came out a few years earlier. Critics largely disliked the movie, but they mostly approved of her performance and the film was a big box office hit with audiences regardless.

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell attend the "Twisters" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 08, 2024 in London, England. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

She’ll next appear in Twisters. After that, she’ll star in On Swift Horses, an upcoming drama about a couple whose marriage takes some unexpected turns following the end of the Korean War. Jacob Elordi, Will Poulter, Diego Calva, and Sasha Calle co-star.

Check out Daisy Edgar-Jones in Twisters when the film opens in theaters on July 19. Click here to pick up tickets for early access screenings on Wednesday, July 17.