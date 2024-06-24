Chris Meloni Kisses Richard Belzer on the Cheek in Sweet Moment 23 Years Ago (PICS)

Biden Takes Lead in Fox News Poll; Trump & Fox Claim Biden Will Be on Drugs at Debate: A Closer Look

Meloni and Mariska Hargitay came together to celebrate their SVU co-star at a special event in 2001.

Who doesn't love an adorable throwback photo? How about two of them?

Law & Order: SVU fans will be happy to discover we've unearthed a few photos that will instantly put anyone in a better mood. During the Friars Club Roast To Richard Belzer event in June 2001, cameras caught Mariska Hargitay, and Chris Meloni celebrating with Belzer.

Belzer died in February 2023 at the age of 78, appearing in 326 episodes as the iconic Det. Munch. After his death, Hargitay was one of many people who tearfully said goodbye to the beloved actor.

"Goodbye my dear, dear friend," she wrote on her Instagram page. "I will miss you, your unique light, and your singular take on this strange world. I feel blessed to have known you and adored you and worked with you, side by side, for so many years. How lucky the angels are to have you. I can hear them laughing already. I love you so very much, now and forever."

In the throwback photos, the three legendary cast members — at the time in the middle of filming Season 3 of SVU — were absolutely glowing. Belzer giving his co-star a playful kiss on the cheek for the cameras is the kind of cast bonding everybody loves to see. After all, a great cast loves to be around each other whether the TV cameras are rolling or not!

Richard Belzer, Mariska Hargitay, and Chris Meloni embrace at The Friars Club Roast To Richard Belzer on June 9, 2001. Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Not to be outdone, however, Meloni decided to up the ante with an equally adorable photo op, planting a big smooch onto Belzer as Hargitay beamed in the background!

Judging by their smiles, it sure seems like Belzer, Hargitay, and Meloni were having a grand time at the event. It's clear that Belzer was honored both on the stage and off it that evening.

Richard Belzer left Law & Order: SVU after Season 15

Belzer — who famously portrayed Senior Det. John Munch since the series began in 1999 — left the show after 15 unforgettable seasons, marking the end of his full-time involvement in the Law & Order universe, although he did make an emotional one-episode return in Season 16.

For anyone who wants to go down memory lane, the official Law & Order YouTube channel hosts an excellent retrospective of many cast members' first and last scenes on the show, which is a must-watch.