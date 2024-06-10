A Huge SVU Reunion Happened at Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni's Joint Family Party

Christopher Meloni's daughter, Sophia, graduated college in June, right around the same time Mariska Hargitay's son, August, finished high school. And what better way to celebrate these milestones than with a joint party? Nothing. The answer is nothing.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on NBC and Peacock.

Because when Meloni and Hargitay decide to throw a party together, it turns into an impromptu Law & Order: Special Victims Unit reunion. I mean, how could it not? These two have a beautiful friendship that is connected to so many people from the SVU universe, many whom came out to celebrate Sophia and August's big days.

RELATED: Mariska Hargitay's Husband Can't Stop Smiling at Her in New Date Night Pics

Mariska Hargitay's son and Christopher Meloni's daughter's graduation party became an Law & Order: SVU reunion

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni attend NBC's "Law & Order" Press Junket at Studio 525 on February 16, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

RELATED: Inside Stephanie March and Mariska Hargitay's Friendship: "An Absolute Delight"

Meloni shared several photos of the festivities to Instagram. "Graduates

Hugs #celebration #Allthebeautifulwomeninmylife," he captioned the post before adding the handles for Hargitay, Sophia, and Isabel Gillies, a.k.a Kathy Stabler. Yes, that's right: Kathy and Elliot Stabler reunited!

See photos for yourself, below:

Christopher Meloni shares two kids with wife Sherman Williams, and Mariska Hargitay has three kids with husband Peter Hermann.

In a 2022 interview with People, Meloni said about fatherhood, "I always knew I wanted kids, as did my wife. My mother always used to say to me, 'I've learned so much from you kids,' and I didn't get it. Now I get it. One is more of an old soul. I never used that term until they came out of the womb and I looked in their eyes. I was like, 'Holy cow, look at you. You're here to teach me.' As well as the other one, who's a young soul. It's ever-evolving and a complete fulfillment of my life."

And get this: Hargitay told Good Housekeeping in 2010 that filming SVU helped prepare her for motherhood. "As a cop, you are in charge of any emergency and you need to stay calm, take control, and get the help and the attention you need to fix it. It's the same thing with being a parent," she said.

SVU Season 26 premieres on NBC this fall. Season 5 of Meloni's show, Law & Order: Organized Crime, will stream exclusively on Peacock.