These Heather Morris Books Are Must-Reads After Binging The Tattooist of Auschwitz

Jonah Hauer-King as Lali Sokolov meets Anna Próchniak as Gita Furman for the first time in The Tattooist Of Auschwitz.

Jonah Hauer-King as Lali Sokolov meets Anna Próchniak as Gita Furman for the first time in The Tattooist Of Auschwitz. Photo: Martin Mlaka/Sky UK

Heather Morris has more books just like The Tattooist of Auschwitz for those looking for more after their Peacock watch.

Peacock's limited series The Tattooist of Auschwitz, which will release on Peacock May 2, is already garnering rave reviews, and frankly, we wouldn't be surprised if this heart-wrenching (and heartbreaking) love story ends up becoming as big a hit as its literary counterpart.

The series, based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Heather Morris, has been in the works for years – and fans of the book can't wait to see how it's adapted to the small screen. Fans have eagerly anticipated the Peacock series since filming wrapped and the trailer was released just a few weeks ago.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz follows Lale Sokolov, an Auschwitz-imprisoned Jewish man, who falls in love with a fellow prisoner, Gita, during World War II – but we're confident you already knew that. Millions of copies of Morris' book have been sold worldwide and for a good reason. It's a gripping tale that's ideally suited for a television adaptation. Still, viewers who walk away from the Peacock series may not know that Heather Morris has many other books under her belt, each focusing on different people who were subject to the horrors of Auschwitz and other atrocities under the Nazi regime.

These books are must-reads for any fan of Peacock's The Tattooist of Auschwitz, but if you weren't aware of their existence, here's your guide to Heather Morris' other works.

Cilka's Journey (2020)

The sequel to the 2018 New York Times bestseller, Cilka's Journey follows the story of 16-year-old Cilka Klein. The novel's title is apropos; Cilka goes on a journey that most women wouldn't have been able to survive – and ultimately, that's what the book is all about: survival and the triumph of the human spirit.

RELATED: Where to Watch The Tattooist of Auschwitz, A Love Story In Dire Circumstances

Cilka finds solace in friendship, love, and never giving up. It's a worthy follow up to The Tattooist of Auschwitz in that readers will be captivated by one of the most triumphant stories of perseverance ever told. Ultimately, young Cilka goes on more than a journey – she goes through a transformation.

Three Sisters (2022)

The third and final installment of Heather Morris' Tattooist trilogy, Three Sisters envelopes readers in the ultimate tale of survival among three sisters. Cibi, Magda, and Livia each promised their father at a young age never to leave each other's side. Their vow was broken when all three were taken to Auschwitz at varying points, and the book doesn't shy away from shining a light on the struggles and hardships the family endures. One particularly poignant moment will speak to everyone who fell in love with Suzanne Collins' Hunger Games novels – after all, there are not many things sisters wouldn't do for each other.

Sisters Under the Rising Sun (2023)

Although technically not directly linked to the three books under the Tattooist banner, Heather Morris' most recent book, Sisters Under the Rising Sun, is a worthy spiritual successor in every way.

While Morris' previous three novels focus on the trials and tribulations of Holocaust survivors, Sisters Under the Rising Sun instead tells the story of two strangers linked by unspeakable horror – Norah Chambers, an English musician, and Nesta James, an Australian nurse. Upon finding themselves in a Japanese POW camp, they use their talents, spirit, and newfound sisterhood to do everything they can to survive. We don't want to give away too much of the book's plot, but jaw-dropping moments make you wonder how any human being could survive what these two women went through.

It's another fascinating tapestry of triumph that Heather Morris weaves effortlessly – just like Peacock viewers are about to discover firsthand.

How is the Show Different From the Book?

Lali Sokolov (Harvey Keitel) and Heather Morris (Melanie Lynskey) in the Melbourne apartment in The Tattooist Of Auschwitz. Photo: Martin Mlaka/Sky UK

2018's The Tattooist of Auschwitz was written after author Heather Morris spent countless hours interviewing Holocaust survivor Lale Sokolov. Much like many iconic novels, television shows, and films, the most impactful source material comes from the men and women who lived through the atrocities of World War II, and Morris' novel came to life primarily through the vivid recollection of Sokolov.

The Peacock series differs in one significant way (albeit one that doesn't affect the overarching story being told). In the series, the original (reimagined) interview sessions are shown regularly, interspersing over the dramatic reenactments. Harvey Keitel's Lale going into detail to Melanie Lynskey's Heather about his harrowing love story in Auschwitz is one aspect of the series that we're sure fans will love.

Related

It's a bold creative decision, but in the end, it paid off. Seeing the emotions of Lale Sokolov, young and old, is powerful, to say the least.

For the better part of a decade, Heather Morris has proven she is one of the most thought-provoking authors of her time. The connections she's forged in countless interviews with war survivors have translated into some of the most must-read novels of our generation. We can't wait to see how her talent translates to The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Peacock's newest – and arguably most thought-provoking – limited series.

The Peacock limited series, The Tattooist of Auschwitz, premieres on May 3.