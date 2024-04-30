Melanie Lynskey Didn't Realize Her Famous Husband Had Proposed So He Keeps Asking

Anne Hathaway Forgets The Princess Diaries and The Devil Wears Prada Details, Chats The Idea of You

"Then three days later, we went to meet his family for Christmas and he said, 'We're engaged.' And I said, 'Are we?!'" Lynskey told Fallon of her husband, Jason Ritter.

Actress Melanie Lynskey stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 29 to discuss her new Peacock project, The Tattooist of Auschwitz. But before talk turned to the six-part series, Jimmy Fallon asked the Emmy-nominated Yellowjackets and The Last of Us actress why her husband, actor Jason Ritter, proposed to her during the filming of The Tattooist of Auschwitz — even though the two have been married since 2020.

"Backstage, we were talking about your new series on Peacock, and you were saying while you were in Slovakia, you got engaged. And I started laughing, because I know your husband," said Fallon.

"Yes I'm married," confirmed Lynskey, further confusing The Tonight Show Host.

"And I go, 'Well thats interesting.' Just tell me exactly what you meant by that," Fallon probed.

Melanie Lynskey during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1962, Monday, April 29, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Why Melanie Lynskey's husband Jason Ritter keeps proposing marriage

"So here's the thing: My husband's first proposal was so confusing, I didn't know what was happening," Lynskey explained to Fallon.

"The day before, I had been looking at rings. And I tried one on and I was like, 'Oh kind of looks like an engagement ring, almost. I don't think I'm going to get it.'"

Cut to the couple watching TV together. "So then he got me this ring. I was like, 'Oh, thanks.' It didn't sort of cross my mind. And then there was this strange speech," Lynskey continued. "We were just sort of sitting there — he had paused, whatever, The Bachelor,and I was like, '...We're not breaking up?' And he was like, 'No, no, no!' And then I was like, 'Well, thank you. Lovely. Good chat?'"

"Then three days later, we went to meet his family for Christmas and he said, 'We're engaged.' And I said, 'Are we?!" she told a laughing Fallon.

"I didn't know... I was like, 'Do I tell my friends?' And he said, 'Of course!' But it was so confusing," admitted Lynskey. "Then I said, 'That's not usually what a proposal's like. People usually understand that it's happening.' So since then he's been very cute, and he 's been proposing to me over and over."

"And he did one on my birthday in Slovakia. That was so cute," she added.

Lynskey and Ritter first met in 2013 while filming The Big Ask. The Yellowjackets star announced they were engaged in 2017. In December 2018, the couple welcomed their first daughter, and they were married in 2020.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz premieres May 2 on Peacock.