You Won't Recognize Blake Shelton as a Giant Turtle (VIDEO)

Say hello to Blake Shell-ton, everybody.

The multi-season champion of The Voice has embraced the Halloween spirit in a major way this year! In a delightful TikTok shared by his wife, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton can be seen wearing a full-body turtle costume — and yes, it's just as endearing as you can imagine.

The country star is looking extra comfortable inside a gigantic turtle costume, and it looks like it can also pass as loungewear if Shelton desires! Of course, rocking a turtle outfit is about as far away from Shelton's usual sharp fashion choices. The 48-year-old is barely recognizable in his Halloween outfit!

"Pretty good, Blake," Stefani quipped. "I'm not sure about the glasses, but pretty good."

(He makes for a handsome turtle, we must admit.)

Predictably, Stefani was overjoyed seeing her oversized husband in such a cute Halloween getup.

The No Doubt lead singer recently teased fans with a special Halloween-inspired TikTok vid that proved once and for all that there's no family out there that celebrates the spooky holiday like theirs!

Blake Shelton opens up about being a stepdad to Gwen Stefani's children

Fans have been excited to see a soft side of Shelton ever since he became a stepdad to Stefani's three kids, which she shares with her ex, rocker Gavin Rossdale. Shelton has embraced his new role in the lives of Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10.

In a 2023 appearance on TODAY, Shelton opened up about his newfound parental responsibilities.

"I've had stepparents," the former Voice Coach explained. "I think, in some ways, it's more difficult. I try to be careful about when to step in and be smart about when to step back, but no matter what, always be there if I'm needed."

With stepfatherhood comes perspective and maturity, something that Shelton knows all too well these days. In an interview with PEOPLE in 2023, he shared the revelation that his world doesn't revolve around himself anymore — it revolves around the boys.

Zuma Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo Rossdale, and Kingston Rossdale at the ceremony where Blake Shelton is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 12, 2023. Photo: Getty Images

"This isn't about me anymore and never will be again," he confessed. "Even though I'm a stepparent, I take that job very seriously. The kids see me as a very important person in their life...[When they ask,] 'Why isn't Blake here?' I take that stuff to heart. I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. I don't want any regrets."

So far, so good: Shelton and the boys have made plenty of memories thus far — and we're sure there are many more to come.