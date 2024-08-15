Watch a Pregnant Blake Lively Crush a Round of Harry Potter Trivia in 2016

Daveed Diggs Got a Text from Prince Requesting His Presence at a Club During Hamilton

In June 2016, a pregnant Blake Lively took the Hogwarts Express to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — and absolutely crushed it in a game of "Know It All," where she got to show off her love for all things Harry Potter.

The It Ends With Us actress is no stranger to Tonight Show games, and in "Know It All," she faced off against Jimmy Fallon to see who could name the most items in a given category. The six they could chose from were: British People, Spanish Words, Disney Movies, Popular Baby Names, Four Letter Words, and Harry Potter Characters.

Blake Lively, Steve Higgins and Jimmy Fallon play "Know It All" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 492, June 20, 2016. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

A pregnant Blake Lively proved she's Potterhead on The Tonight Show

In the throwback clip, Lively, who was pregnant at the time with Inez Reynolds, her second daughter with Ryan Reynolds, got first pick as the guest — and went right for the Harry Potter Characters. Fallon said he hadn't experienced the Harry Potter books and movies super recently, so Lively must've known this Muggle didn't stand a chance.

Once the round began, Lively and Fallon went back and forth, with Fallon taking the easy route and naming the series' main trio: Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley.

Lively proved her Harry Potter knowledge goes as deep as the Chamber of Secrets, listing off deep cut characters like Argus Filch, Professor Umbridge, Cornelius Fudge, and Buckbeak.

After Fallon named Ron Weasley, Lively got competitive and yelled, "Come on, do better ones!" Fallon then took another second to think before shouting out "Hagrid," the beloved Hogwarts groundskeeper.

Blake Lively on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 492, June 20, 2016. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

When Lively followed up with Hedwig, a skeptical Fallon hit the middle button to check whether Hedwig is an actual character from the books.

Before the judges could even rule, Lively started to hoot, knowing that Hedwig is the name of Harry Potter's pet owl. "You were trying to fake me out! I was trying to think of who did the jelly beans..." said a frustrated Fallon, as Lively answered, "Bertie Botts."

Once the Harry Potter round was over, the two moved onto a couple of other categories. And while Password star Fallon put up a good fight, Lively reigned supreme in the end.

While Lively showed off her Harry Potter expertise, what we really want to know is: Which Hogwarts House would she sort herself into?