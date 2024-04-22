Chicago P.D.'s Benjamin Levy Aguilar Shows Off 5 O'Clock Shadow and It Looks So Good

Benjamin Levy Aguilar (Dante Torres) just showed off a new, suave look — and for a good cause.

On April 22 (which is also Earth Day) the Chicago P.D. star posted Instagram photos of himself teaming up with environmental educational organization, Conscious Planet, for its Save Soil movement. In the snapshots, the actor explores the outdoors, sharing snapshots of him hiking in beautiful, woodsy scenery and standing on top of a mountain. But we couldn't help but notice he was donning a scruffy, incoming 5 O'clock shadow, and the look totally suits his mysterious aura.

"Because we are an extension of Planet Earth, we are responsible for what happens to it and what happens to us - humanity as a whole. 🙏," he captioned the post.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar's tattoos on Chicago P.D.

Aguilar is no stranger to adapting his appearance to whatever circumstances may call for it. Fans may not know that the faux ink he sports as Torres takes three people to apply behind the scenes, and the process can last up to 90 minutes.

In a February interview with NBC Insider, Aguilar talked about creating his badass sleeve aesthetic while filming.

"We didn't know [I] was gonna be a series regular, you know? And so I came in with more of a decisive, you know, 'These are the tattoos you're gonna have.' But that back tattoo, we kind of all talked about, and [production] allowed myself a voice, and they contributed with ideas to kind of create that cross in the back in a very short period of time so that it would tell more about the story of his life and this character," he told us.

He continued, "It takes us a while — an hour and a half to put them on, and 40 minutes to take them off every day. So it's definitely a lot of work, but I think it represents a lot of heart and a lot of his story. And it's kind of funny because I'm actually Jewish, but I'm carrying a big cross, which I think is hilarious, but I respect the faith and I respect what he stands for."

On March 28, he then gave us a glimpse of him getting the tattoos applied by the professionals on set.

"We loved the idea of Ocean having this piece as it is quite literally him carrying a cross on his back, the way he has learned to move through life taking care of his family, the people he loves, and what he stands for," he captioned the post, explaining the meaning behind the artwork.