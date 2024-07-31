AGT Fan-Favorite Lindsey Stirling Is Featured in Olympian Suni Lee's Floor Music

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, Suni Lee propelled Team USA to gold, performing a floor routine to the electrifying beats of America's Got Talent alum Lindsey Stirling.

From the moment Lindsey Stirling stepped onto the America's Got Talent stage, her mix of violin playing and dance routines left audiences amazed, showing she wasn't just a performer but a trailblazer changing entertainment.

In addition to her music showing up at The Olympics, Stirling also appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and, through her tours, she has performed the record in several cities around the United States and the United Kingdom. Her latest album, "Duality," reflects on inner knowledge, personal power, and how identities change over time.

Lindsey Stirling's AGT Career Explained

Lindsey Stirling performs at San Jose Civic on December 20, 2022 in San Jose, California. Photo: Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Stirling made it to the quarterfinals of Season 5, showcasing her talent as a musician. Since then, she has released multiple albums, embarked on world tours, and built a massive following on social media. Stirling's melancholy and grunge rendition of "Right Round" by Flo Rida featuring Ke$ha during her AGT Audition helped her become known as the "Hip Hop Violinist." Then-Judges, Sharon Osbourne, Piers Morgan, and Howie Mandel, all voted in favor of her spiccato-laden performance, which included backbends and asymmetrical hosiery.

Although she did not win America's Got Talent, Stirling had a successful career, making several guest appearances on the show. One of her most notable performances was a duet of "Shatter Me" with Lzzy Hale, the lead singer of Halestorm, in 2014. In 2021, Stirling collaborated with Shin Lim, the winner of the thirteenth season of AGT, on her popular original song "Crystallize."

The California violinist’s popularity soared as she sold hundreds of millions of albums, traveled the globe, and made numerous media appearances. In 2015, she was named one of Forbes' "30 Under 30" and received her second YouTube Music Award and a Billboard Music Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

Suni Lee performs Olympic floor routine to Stirling’s song

Suni Lee competes on the floor exercise on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Now, nearly 14 years after the Season 5 premiere of AGT, Stirling’s music continues to empower a new generation, including at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Olympic gymnast Suni Lee performed her floor routine to Stirling’s music, showcasing the violinist's enduring influence and the powerful connection between music and athletic performance.

At the category two qualifying event on Sunday, the team from the United States of America, which included Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera, came out on top.

The Team USA women’s gymnastics team clinched the gold medal yesterday in the all-around competition. In qualifying, Lee scored 13.100, but she exceeded this in the Olympic event, scoring 13.533, bringing the United States closer to achieving gold.

Catch up on America's Got Talent and watch the 2024 Paris Olympics on Peacock now.