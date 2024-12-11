The Sweet and Simple Meaning Behind The Jackson 5's Cherished Song "ABC"

When The Jackson 5's "ABC" hit the airwaves in 1970, it didn't just mark a breakthrough moment for the youth group — it was the birth of a Motown classic that would forever remain a cherished bop.

Released as the title track for The Jackson 5's sophomore album through their label Motown Records — the legendary home of Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross & The Supremes, and Marvin Gaye — the song's infectious melody and youthful exuberance stole the hearts of fans far and wide. The track helped cement The Jackson 5 as powerhouses and further expanded their reach, an undeniable stepping stone toward Jacksonmania. The group had unbridled energy, endearing sibling camaraderie, and a sound that kept fans moving and grooving, with "ABC" serving as a sonic embodiment of their appeal.

"ABC" remains a pillar of Michael Jackson and the group's early success and a timeless classic decades after its release. Below, we dive into the history and meaning behind "ABC," and break down how to watch Motown legends perform during NBC's A Motown Christmas.

What is The Jackson 5's song "ABC" about? "ABC" is The Jackson 5's energizing love ballad, pointing out that perhaps the most important we can be taught in life is to love others, a sentiment as easy to understand as 2+2. As sung in the cheekily educational chorus: "A B C, It's easy as / 1 2 3, as simple as / do re mi, A B C, 1 2 3 / baby you and me girl." Composed partly by Motown legend Berry Gordy, the song appealed to listeners of all ages. The catchy hook, funky bassline, and Michael Jackson's electric lead vocals — all at the age of 11 — created an irresistible mix. Backed by his brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, and Marlon, The Jackson 5's "ABC" delivered a charisma and charm that made it impossible to ignore. The meaning behind The Jackson 5's "ABC" can be summed up in this lyric from the second verse: "Reading, writing, arithmetic / are the branches of the learning tree / but without the roots of love everyday girl / your education ain't complete."

The success of "ABC" was a stepping stone toward Jacksonmania

The Jackson 5, one of many musical groups which performed on "Soul Train" in the 1970''s, part of the Soul Train 30th Anniversary celebration "Divas and Kings 2000 & Beyond." Photo: 2001 Tribune Entertainment

Released as the followup to their supernova hit "I Want You Back," The Jackson 5's "ABC" soared to the top of Billboard's Hot 100, dethroning The Beatles' "Let It Be."

"ABC" was a glimmering testament to The Jackson 5's appeal and showcased their ability to not only compete with other soul and R&B labels but also the biggest acts in rock and pop. The group's cross-appeal across audiences further skyrocketed them to success and led the Jackson brothers to tour globally.

The Jackson 5's rise to fame eventually led the brothers to pursue solo careers on the side, with Michael soon being crowned the "King of Pop" in the 1980s. While The Jackson 5 eventually disbanded, they've reunited on several occasions, including a 2013 reunion concert that included a tribute to Michael following his passing in 2009.

Don't miss "ABC" during NBC's A Motown Christmas

R&B quintet "Jackson 5" pose for a portrait holding commemorative copies of their "Third Album" to mark a milestone in sales in 1970. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

If you're a fan of Motor City sound and the spirit of the holiday season, NBC's A Motown Christmas has you covered. The two-hour holiday special will air Wednesday, December 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will be an unforgettable celebration of music, fun, and Christmas cheer. If you miss watching A Motown Christmas live, fret not — the holiday special will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

As for the velvety-toned singers making their way to special, Smokey Robinson and Halle Bailey will host A Motown Christmas and will be joined by several dynamite artists who will provide up-on-your-feet performances of Motown classics, like "ABC" and more. Guest performers for A Motown Christmas include Jamie Foxx, Ashanti, Andra Day, BeBe Winans, JoJo, October London, mgk, Pentatonix, Jordin Sparks, and the cast of the Broadway show MJ The Musical.

And if you thought that was it, you'd be sorely mistaken: the special will also be graced by Motown legends like The Temptations, Gladys Knight, and Martha Reeves and the Vandellas. You can bet you'll hear "ABC" — along with several other Motown hits — during the night's festivities.