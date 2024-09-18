Where to Watch Miami (Ohio) vs. Notre Dame - Fighting Irish Football on NBC and Peacock

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are back in action this week against the Miami of Ohio RedHawks.

Another week of Notre Dame Football on NBC is fast approaching, and the Irish are hoping to continue their rebound after last week's dominant victory over Purdue. Standing in their way this time are the RedHawks of Miami University of Ohio, and you'll be able to catch all the action Saturday afternoon on NBC and Peacock.

So, ahead of this week's Fighting Irish matchup, let's take a closer look at the game.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Notre Dame's 2024 Football Schedule

What time does the Miami (Ohio) vs. Notre Dame college football game kickoff? The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will kickoff Saturday September 21 at 3:30 p.m. ET from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Where to watch the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish? NBC and Peacock.

Like every Notre Dame home game this season, the matchup against the RedHawks will be broadcast live on NBC and will stream simultaneously on Peacock, giving you multiple ways to watch.

RELATED: How Notre Dame Became a National Football Brand: It Dates Back to the 1920s

What to expect from the Miami (Ohio) vs. Notre Dame college football matchup

Jayden Thomas #83 of Notre Dame Fighting Irish catches the football for a first down against Clarence Lewis #6 during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Football Game at Notre Dame Stadium on April 22, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. Photo: Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Fighting Irish are working hard to rebound after a crushing loss to Northern Illinois in Week 2, and so far it's going well. The team's 66-7 trouncing of Purdue last week was solid enough to help them jump up another slot in the AP Top 25, bringing them to No. 17 in the nation, and now they're hoping to get a win streak started with a victory over the RedHawks.

The Fighting Irish are a very heavy favorite this week, but the RedHawks are still going to do their best to give the Irish a game. A major Mid-American Conference power last season, Miami took the MAC Championship in 2023 on their way to an 11-3 record and a Bowl game loss to Appalachian State. So far they're winless in the 2024 season, but they've kept it close in competitive games against both Northwestern and Cincinnati. Now, they'll get to face another major Midwest power in Notre Dame, and while they're coming in as the underdogs, they could show us something.

Tune in to NBC and Peacock all season for Big Ten and Notre Dame football, and be sure to check out the behind-the-scenes docuseries Here Come the Irish, streaming on Peacock now.