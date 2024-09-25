Where to Watch Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens - Sunday Night Football on NBC

In the American Football Conference (AFC) right now, the Kansas City Chiefs are the team to beat. They've won back-to-back Super Bowls, they're not shy about their quest for an unprecedented threepeat, and they've still got a roster of great talent led by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Of course, that also means every team in the AFC is coming for their crown, and when it comes to the key challengers, two teams spring to mind first. This week on Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock, we'll see those challengers go head-to-head in a major AFC battle that could also be a playoff preview. Head below to find out everything you need to know about the SNF game between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens.

Who's Playing on Sunday Night Football This Week? (September 29, 2024) As the fourth weekend of the NFL season comes to a close Sunday night, we'll see the Buffalo Bills take on the Baltimore Ravens in what promises to be a key collision of quarterbacks, coaches, and big-time playoff contenders. Will reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson lead the Ravens to a win, or will quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills dominate?

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball and looks to pass during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Photo: Michael Owens/Getty Images

When is the Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens SNF kickoff time? The Bills and the Ravens, like all Sunday Night Football matchups, will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. This week, the action comes to you live from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Per usual, the game will be preceded by Football Night in America starting at 7:00 p.m. ET, recapping the action of the day and looking ahead to the matchup of the night.

Where can you watch the Bills vs. Ravens on Sunday Night Football? You can watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens matchup on Sunday Night Football on NBC and streaming simultaneously on Peacock.

What to expect from the Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens game on Sunday Night Football

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks on during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo: Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

So far this season, we've seen a couple of very different stories when it comes to the Bills and the Ravens. Buffalo has started the season strong, going 3-0 with wins over the Cardinals, Dolphins, and a Monday Night trouncing of the Jaguars earlier this week. Quarterback Josh Allen is on a hot streak, throwing for seven touchdowns and zero interceptions so far this season, while running back James Cook has turned into a weapon both on the ground and in the air. The offense is undoubtedly impressive, but over the last two games the defense has tightened up, holding opponents to a combined 20 points across the last two weeks.

The Ravens, meanwhile, are trying to build momentum following their first win, a tight victory over the Cowboys last Sunday that started with a first-half rout. Baltimore is 1-2 entering this game, but their two losses to the Chiefs and the Raiders were close games, and the Dallas game on Sunday proved just how strong they are up front, with running back Derrick Henry racking up yardage behind a powerful offensive line. Quarterback Lamar Jackson looked great in Week 3 too, throwing for 182 yards and one touchdown and rushing for 87 yards and one touchdown, bringing him closer to MVP form.

So, who has the edge in this one? By virtue of their record so far, it looks like the Bills have a slight advantage, but they are playing at M&T in Baltimore, which is always tough, and the Ravens are going to fight hard to launch a win streak.

Check out the Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens game at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock on Sunday Night Football!