Here's When & Where the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Starts in 2024
Pour yourself a cup of coffee and get ready for a fantastic lineup of balloons, floats, and entertainment.
The 98th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to be the biggest one yet with six new massive character balloons and seven incredible new floats. Preparations for the parade begin on Thanksgiving Eve, but the action doesn’t officially kick off until the following morning.
Read on for everything you need to know about the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade’s start time, where it begins, and how to watch everything on NBC and Peacock.
What time does the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade start?
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade begins at 8:30 a.m., in all time zones, on Thursday, November 28. The parade runs for about 3.5 hours, ending at 12 p.m.
Once the parade gets started, look out for giant balloons of Beagle Scout Snoopy, Elf on the Shelf, Bluey, Spider-Man, The Pillsbury Doughboy, Ronald McDonald, and many more. Also be on the lookout for Minnie Mouse, who’s appearing in the parade for the first time as a ginormous balloon dressed in her famous red and white polka dot bow and bright yellow heels. There will also be over 30 impressive floats as well as marching bands, clowns, and both musical and dance performances.
How can you watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?
You can watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade starting at 8:30 a.m., in all time zones, on NBC and Peacock.
Stick around after the parade to watch the National Dog Show, presented by Purina, on NBC and Peacock, beginning at 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.
If you get too busy with Thanksgiving dinner prep in the morning and miss the parade live, you can catch an encore presentation on NBC and Peacock at 2 p.m.
Where does the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade start?
Every year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade follows a route down Manhattan, passing Central Park and through Midtown.
The parade’s starting point is located at West 77th Street and Central Park West, though there is no public viewing access here. But if you head two blocks south, you can find “great views” of the parade along Central Park West from West 75th to West 61st Streets, according to Macy’s.
The parade continues down past Columbus Circle before turning to make its way to 6th Avenue. From there, the parade carries on until it reaches its end point at Macy’s Herald Square.
Check out Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade website for the full parade route, including areas that are restricted and where you can find great views of the festivities in person. Central Park’s website is also full of handy information about spots to avoid and where you can enjoy the parade most.
Watch the 98th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade live on Thursday, November 28 at 8:30 a.m. on NBC and Peacock.