Here's When & Where the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Starts in 2024

What time does the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade start?

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade begins at 8:30 a.m., in all time zones, on Thursday, November 28. The parade runs for about 3.5 hours, ending at 12 p.m.

Once the parade gets started, look out for giant balloons of Beagle Scout Snoopy, Elf on the Shelf, Bluey, Spider-Man, The Pillsbury Doughboy, Ronald McDonald, and many more. Also be on the lookout for Minnie Mouse, who’s appearing in the parade for the first time as a ginormous balloon dressed in her famous red and white polka dot bow and bright yellow heels. There will also be over 30 impressive floats as well as marching bands, clowns, and both musical and dance performances.