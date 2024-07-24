This is how you can watch Biden's historic first speech from the White House after withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race.

How to Watch President Joe Biden's Address to the Nation Tonight on NBC

After President Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 presidential race, the former presumptive Democratic nominee will give the American public a glimpse into his thought process in a historic address tonight, July 24.

On July 23, President Biden announced his plans to speak to the nation live in primetime. Here's everything you need to know about the president's Wednesday evening speech.

When is President Joe Biden speaking tonight? Tune into NBC at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 24, to watch the president address the nation from the White House Oval Office. According to a source familiar with his upcoming remarks, NBC News reports that "in addition to providing a detailed explanation for his withdrawal from the race, Biden also wants to talk about the work ahead in the remaining months of his presidential term." President Biden is widely expected to, once again, fully endorse his current Vice President, Kamala Harris, as the new Democratic nominee and next president of the United States. NBC's coverage of President Biden's primetime White House address will interrupt previously scheduled reruns of One Chicago episodes. (Fortunately, episodes can be streamed any time on Peacock.) NBC's regularly scheduled Wednesday night primetime lineup will resume on July 31.

Tomorrow evening at 8 PM ET, I will address the nation from the Oval Office on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 23, 2024

How to watch the Democratic National Convention on NBC

President Joe Biden sit at his desk ahead of addressing the nation on averting default and the Bipartisan Budget Agreement in the Oval Office of the White House on June 2, 2023 in Washington, DC; US Vice President Kamala Harris in Warsaw, Poland on March 10, 2022. Photo: Jim Watson-Pool/Getty Images; Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto

In the wake of President Biden dropping out of presidential contention in 2024, all eyes will be on the upcoming Democratic National Convention scheduled to run from Monday, August 19, 2024, through Thursday, Aug 22, 2024. The event will be broadcast live from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

While President Biden was slated to be the convention's final speaker on August 22, that spot will be filled by the Democratic candidate for president — a position widely seen as current Vice President Harris' to lose.

NBC will provide full coverage of the DNC, with NBC News correspondents contributing up-to-the-minute analysis throughout the week.

NBC previously covered the Republican National Convention during the week of July 15, an event culminating in celebrities such as Hulk Hogan and Joe Rogan appearing in support of former president Donald Trump in his bid to once again win the presidency in November 2024.