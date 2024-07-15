Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
How to Watch the Republican National Convention July 15 - July 18 on NBC News
The GOP will be in Milwaukee from July 15-18 to nominate their presidential candidate. Here's how to watch.
Every four years, America's two political parties host multi-day conventions for their biggest supporters to come together and nominate their candidates for the presidency of the United States. As a matter of courtesy, the party who holds the White House goes last.
This year, the Republican National Convention is being held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin from Monday July 15 until Thursday July 18, when the party is expected to officially nominate former president Donald Trump for the third time as its candidate for the highest office in the land. But before then, the party will have an open stage to present to American voters their platform of policies and lay out their case for electing Trump — and, by extension, a host of other Republican candidates at the local, state, and federal level.
NBC News will be broadcasting live from Milwaukee for the convention. Check out how to watch each night, as the party builds to Trump's acceptance speech on Thursday night.
When is the Republican National Convention airing on NBC?
NBC will carry live coverage of the Republican National Convention on Monday, July 15 from 9:30-11 p.m. ET, following NBC Nightly News' exclusive interview between Lester Holt and President Joe Biden at 9 p.m. ET.
The convention itself kicks off at 1:45 p.m. ET, and the early session ends at 5:45 p.m. ET. The second session, which usually hosts the biggest speakers, runs from 6:45 - 11 p.m. ET, and will be streaming live online here.
The theme of the convention on Monday is "Make American Wealthy Once Again."
When is the Republican National Convention airing on NBC on Tuesday?
NBC will carry live coverage of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, July 16 from 10-11 p.m. ET.
The convention will be in official session on Tuesday from 6-11 p.m. ET and will be streaming live online here.
The theme of the convention on Tuesday is "Make America Safe Once Again."
When is the Republican National Convention airing on NBC on Wednesday?
NBC will carry live coverage of the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, July 17 from 9-11 p.m. ET.
The convention will be in official session on Wednesday from 6:45-11 p.m. ET and will be streaming live online here.
The theme of the convention on Wednesday is "Make America Strong Once Again."
Reuters reported that speakers on Wednesday will include Donald Trump Jr. and East Palestine, Ohio mayor Trent Conaway. (East Palestine was the location of a train derailment in February 2023 that resulted in significant toxic pollution in the town.)
Typically, the party's candidate for vice president will be nominated and give a speech accepting the nomination on Wednesday night. Trump had not designated a running mate as of the time of publication.
When is the Republican National Convention airing on NBC on Thursday?
NBC will carry live coverage of the Republican National Convention on Thursday July 18 from 9-11 p.m. ET.
The convention will be in official session on Thursday from 6:45-11:30 p.m. ET and will be streaming live online here.
The theme of the convention on Thursday is "Make America Great Once Again."
Trump's acceptance speech will be the final event of the evening. Reuters reported that one of the earlier speakers will be Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) CEO Dana White.
Who is speaking at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee?
The full list of expected speakers provided to CBS News is below. Former president Donald Trump is expected to give a speech to accept his nomination on Thursday night at the convention.
- Donald Trump Jr.
- Eric Trump
- Republican National Committee Co-Chair Lara Trump (who is married to Eric Trump)
- Kimberly Guilfoyle (the former Fox News anchor who is Donald Trump Jr.'s partner)
- former Fox News host Tucker Carlson
- Amber Rose, model and Slutwalk founder
- Savannah Chrisley, reality TV star and criminal justice reform advocate. (Her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, have been in prison since January 2023, according to TODAY. Todd is currently serving a 10-year sentence and Julie is awaiting resentencing after an appeals court ruling.)
- Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White
- Franklin Graham (pastor Bill Graham's son)
- Senator JD Vance (R-OH)
- Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX)
- Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD)
- Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL)
- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14)
- Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND)
- House Speaker Mike Johnson (LA-4)
- Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL-1)
- former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy
- "God Bless the U.S.A." singer Lee Greenwood
- Silicon Valley investor David Sacks, CEO of Yammer
- Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue
- Senator Katie Britt (R-AL)
- Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)
- Senator Rick Scott (R-FL)
- Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL)
- Senator Eric Schmitt (R-MO)
- Senator Steve Daines (R-MT), National Republican Senatorial Committee chairman
- Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)
- Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)
- Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI)
- Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV), who is running for Senate, and his English bulldog, Babydog
- House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (LA-1), who survived an attempted mass assassination at a baseball practice in 2017
- House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (MN-6)
- Rep. Richard Hudson (NC-9), National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman
- Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY-21), House GOP Conference Chair
- Rep. Michael Waltz (FL-6)
- Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (FL-13)
- Rep. Byron Donalds (FL-19)
- Rep. Brian Mast (FL-21)
- Rep. John James (MI-10)
- Rep. Jeff Van Drew (NJ-2)
- Rep. Nancy Mace (SC-1)
- Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX-13)
- Rep. Monica De La Cruz (TX-15)
- Rep. Wesley Hunt (TX-38)
- Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-AR)
- Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX)
- Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA)
- Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird
- North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson
- Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, a former Democrat who switched parties last year
- East Palestine, Ohio Mayor Trent Conaway, whose town was the site of a toxic spill following a train derailment in 2023
- Senate candidate Kari Lake (R-AZ)
- Senate candidate Jim Banks (R-IN)
- Senate candidate Mike Rogers (R-MI)
- Senate candidate Tim Sheehy (R-MT)
- Senate candidate Sam Brown (R- NV)
- Senate candidate Bernie Moreno (R-OH)
- Senate candidate Dave McCormick (R-PA), who was at the Trump rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania last weekend
- Senate candidate Hung Cao (R-VA)
- Senate candidate Eric Hovde (R-WI)
- Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson
- Former counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway
- Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell
- Former director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro, (who is expected to be released from prison on July 17, according to the AP)
- Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
- Former Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley
- Former Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon (who was previously the CEO of the WWE)
- Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-GA)
- Former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), who ran unsuccessfully for governor of New York in 2022
- Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley
- Republican National Convention Committee on Arrangements Chairwoman Anne Hathaway
- Republican National Convention Host Committee Chairman Reince Priebus, who was Trump's White House Chief of Staff for six months and the head of the Republican National Committee for six years
- Republican Jewish Coalition CEO Matt Brooks
- Alina Habba, Trump campaign senior adviser and Trump's personal lawyer
- Diane Hendricks, owner of ABC Supply — a building supply wholesaler in Beloit, Wisconsin
- Former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director Tom Homan
- country singer Chris Janson
- Perry Johnson, a CEO of a business focused on international standards compliance and former presidential candidate
- Charlie Kirk, CEO of TPUSA, a conservative activist organization focused on younger people
- Sean O'Brien, General President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters
- Steven and Zach Witkoff, a real estate investor based in New York and capital manager based in Miami, respectively