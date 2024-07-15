How to Watch the Republican National Convention July 15 - July 18 on NBC News

Former President Trump vows to press ahead with convention after surviving assassination attempt

Every four years, America's two political parties host multi-day conventions for their biggest supporters to come together and nominate their candidates for the presidency of the United States. As a matter of courtesy, the party who holds the White House goes last.

This year, the Republican National Convention is being held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin from Monday July 15 until Thursday July 18, when the party is expected to officially nominate former president Donald Trump for the third time as its candidate for the highest office in the land. But before then, the party will have an open stage to present to American voters their platform of policies and lay out their case for electing Trump — and, by extension, a host of other Republican candidates at the local, state, and federal level.

NBC News will be broadcasting live from Milwaukee for the convention. Check out how to watch each night, as the party builds to Trump's acceptance speech on Thursday night.

When is the Republican National Convention airing on NBC? NBC will carry live coverage of the Republican National Convention on Monday, July 15 from 9:30-11 p.m. ET, following NBC Nightly News' exclusive interview between Lester Holt and President Joe Biden at 9 p.m. ET. The convention itself kicks off at 1:45 p.m. ET, and the early session ends at 5:45 p.m. ET. The second session, which usually hosts the biggest speakers, runs from 6:45 - 11 p.m. ET, and will be streaming live online here. The theme of the convention on Monday is "Make American Wealthy Once Again."

When is the Republican National Convention airing on NBC on Tuesday? NBC will carry live coverage of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, July 16 from 10-11 p.m. ET. The convention will be in official session on Tuesday from 6-11 p.m. ET and will be streaming live online here. The theme of the convention on Tuesday is "Make America Safe Once Again."

When is the Republican National Convention airing on NBC on Wednesday? NBC will carry live coverage of the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, July 17 from 9-11 p.m. ET. The convention will be in official session on Wednesday from 6:45-11 p.m. ET and will be streaming live online here. The theme of the convention on Wednesday is "Make America Strong Once Again." Reuters reported that speakers on Wednesday will include Donald Trump Jr. and East Palestine, Ohio mayor Trent Conaway. (East Palestine was the location of a train derailment in February 2023 that resulted in significant toxic pollution in the town.) Typically, the party's candidate for vice president will be nominated and give a speech accepting the nomination on Wednesday night. Trump had not designated a running mate as of the time of publication.

When is the Republican National Convention airing on NBC on Thursday? NBC will carry live coverage of the Republican National Convention on Thursday July 18 from 9-11 p.m. ET. The convention will be in official session on Thursday from 6:45-11:30 p.m. ET and will be streaming live online here. The theme of the convention on Thursday is "Make America Great Once Again." Trump's acceptance speech will be the final event of the evening. Reuters reported that one of the earlier speakers will be Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) CEO Dana White.