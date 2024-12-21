Melissa Roxburgh and her team are tasked with tracking down the prisoners who escaped from "The Pit."

The World's Most Dangerous Criminals Are Loose in First Look at The Hunting Party

The first teaser for NBC’s upcoming crime procedural The Hunting Party is here, and it sure looks like star Melissa Roxburgh will have her hands full in the new year.

How to Watch Watch the series premiere of The Hunting Party on Monday, February 4 at 10/9c on NBC.

The Hunting Party, which will premiere on NBC on February 3 (and will stream the next day on Peacock), stars the Manifest and Quantum Leap actress as Rebecca Henderson, a member of an elite team of investigators hunting down escaped convicts following a top-secret prison break.

RELATED: Melissa Roxburgh-Led Crime Procedural Series The Hunting Party Gets Premiere Date

Get a first look at crime procedural series The Hunting Party

The teaser, which debuted on December 21, shows a quick look at that prison, an underground, hexagonal structure known as “The Pit," which is described in a voiceover as “a classified prison home to the most violent and dangerous criminals the world has ever known.”

Or at least it was home to them, because some sort of bombing or explosion has let “a lot” of inmates get out, and it’s up to Rebecca, aka "Bex," and her team to track them down and capture them again. And, presumably, they’ll also try to uncover who orchestrated the jailbreak in the first place and what their sinister goals are.

Sounds like a lot of work, but at least Roxburgh has some experience tracking people down from her time on Manifest.

In addition to Roxburgh, The Hunting Party stars Nick Wechsler (Revenge, Chicago PD) as Oliver Odell, Patrick Sabongui (Homeland, The Flash) as Ryan Hassani, Josh McKenzie (La Brea) as Shane Florence, and Sara Garcia (Ride, The Flash) as Jennifer Morales. Together, these multi-talented detectives will use their talents in one of the most daring cat-and-mouse chases in TV history.

For the full NBC Midseason line-up, check out our schedule on NBC Insider.

Jacob Hassani (Patrick Sabongui) and Rebecca Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh) on The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: David Astorga/NBC

Co-showrunners JJ Bailey (creator) and Jake Coburn are writers and executive producers for The Hunting Party. Thor Freudenthal is director and executive producer. Keto Shimizu is writer and executive producer. The Hunting Party is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Watch the teaser trailer above, and catch The Hunting Party when it premieres on NBC on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 10/9c, after a new season premiere of The Voice.