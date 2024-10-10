Jimmy Fallon Asked Pharrell and The Roots to Create a Song "Piece By Piece"

Finneas Reveals Why He Looks So Sad in the For Cryin' Out Loud! Album Cover

The "Get Lucky" hitmaker was inspired by his LEGO animated biopic during his appearance on The Tonight Show.

As a skilled producer, Pharrell Williams has collaborated with Justin Timberlake, Daft Punk, Gwen Stefani, Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, and Madonna — just to name a few. If you've ever wondered what Williams' creative process is like, there's no need to step into a recording studio with him; just watch his latest visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The "Get Lucky" singer stopped by The Tonight Show on October 9 to discuss his new LEGO animated biopic, Piece by Piece. In keeping with the theme, Williams constructed a musical performance with The Roots, instrument by instrument.

"Every time you've been on our show... you've always done something different and I thought maybe tonight you could do a little something because how do you create a song? I was going to ask you that," Jimmy Fallon told Williams during their chat. "And I was thinking, we have the best band in the land, The Roots. Working with The Roots, could you just show us a little bit of how you put a song together?"

Pharrell and The Roots jam on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

"We'll literally do it...piece by piece," replied Williams, adding, "I have a lot of dad jokes because I have four kids."

Looking to The Roots, Williams instructed various members to play, starting with guitar, then drums, bass, and finally, harpsichord. Counting down, Williams had them all join together for an impromptu funky jam session — proving that the former The Voice Coach can create music magic anywhere.

Pharrell Williams during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 11 on Wednesday, October 9, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

When Fallon asked Williams what he'd like the audience to take away from Piece by Piece, the singer and producer said he wanted people to realize that it's never too late to follow your dreams.

"Think about something in your life that brings you joy, something that you do, a hobby or whatever it is... whatever that dream is, literally build it piece by piece — pun intended," he explained. "Never too late. And I mean, whether you're 8 or 80 years old, it's never too late, and, actually, 'now' is a better word than 'never.'"

Piece by Piece features appearances from the "Happy" singer's famous friends and collaborators including Gwen Stefani, Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar, Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Busta Rhymes, and Snoop Dogg. They will all be voicing themselves — in LEGO brick form.

Piece By Piece opens on Friday, October 11, 2024.