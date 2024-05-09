The Voice Fans: Here's How You Can Win a Universal Theme Park Trip

What's better than a theme park vacation? A theme park trip with three of your best friends! The Voice is sending one lucky winner and three of their guests to either Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort for the vacation of a lifetime, and entering the sweepstakes is as easy as checking your email. Here's everything to know:

The Voice Spring Flyaway Sweepstakes

The Voice wants to send one lucky viewer and three guests on a super-fun getaway, so enter now for your chance to win this adventure!

You could win a theme park vacation at your choice of either Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort where you'll discover big thrills, legendary hangs, and a relaxing stay in between. At Universal Studios Hollywood, you'll immerse yourself in the ultimate Hollywood movie experience, including a thrilling theme park and a behind-the-scenes tour of a real working movie studio on The World-Famous Studio Tour. Or at Universal Orlando Resort, you'll experience the action, thrills, and excitement of three incredible theme parks, including Universal Volcano Bay water theme park.

What the prizes are

Depending on where the winner is located, he or she can choose to either visit Universal Studios Hollywood, in Los Angeles, California, or Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The details are ever so slightly different between the two locations. If the winner chooses the California location, he or she and three of their friends will receive round-trip airfare to Los Angeles, ground transportation between the airport and hotel, and accommodation for two nights at the Sheraton Universal Hotel, plus four general admission tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood.

For the Florida trip, the winner and three friends will receive round-trip airfare to Orlando, ground transportation between airport and hotel, and three nights at Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort, with four general admission tickets to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Island of Adventure, and Universal Volcano Bay water theme park.

How to submit

It's super easy! Just go to NBC.com/VoiceSweeps and follow the instructions. One entry per person, and get on it ASAP, because the winner will be notified and announced — on The Voice! — this month.

Watch The Voice on NBC Mondays at 8/7c, and streaming the next day on Peacock.

DISCLAIMER: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Legal residents of the 50 US or DC who are 18 or older. Begins May 6, 2024 at 12:01 A.M. PT and ends May 13, 2024 at 11:59 P.M. PT. Limit 1 entry per person. To enter, and for Official Rules, odds, and prize details, visit www.NBC.com/voicesweeps. Sponsors: NBC Entertainment, a division of NBC West, LLC and NBCUniversal Media, LLC.