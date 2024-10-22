Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
The Voice Season 26 Battles Results Night 2: October 22, 2024
Here are the complete results from the second night of Battles on The Voice Season 26.
The Voice Season 26 Battles entered their second night Tuesday (October 22) as Coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé continued to whittle down their respective teams.
As you probably know by now, Artists in this round are either chosen to advance to the Knockouts, sent home, or stolen by other Coaches. In other words, this is where the tough decisions start to be made. Coaches must choose between their own mentees, who try to out-sing the other throughout the course of a duet.
NBC Insider will be recapping all the Season 26 Battles, breaking them down by the four musical squads that will continue to go head-to-head in the coming weeks. Be sure to check back in for weekly updates after new episodes of The Voice air Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC and next day on Peacock.
"Every day that we're working on The Voice, I'm learning more from [the Coaches on] how to let [Artists] down easy if they don't get picked up, coach 'em, and if you can give them any advice whatsoever," McEntire told Newsweek. "Like if none of the Coaches turn around, they're going home immediately. And so it's good just to say, 'If you want to come back again, try it again next season, maybe a song that suits you, one that you're really comfortable with and that really shows your talent,' give them advice and encourage them to come back."
Team Bublé
Edward Preble vs. Mark Shiiba
Song: "What a Wonderful World”
Winner: Edward Preble
Jeremy Beloate vs. Torion Sellers
Song: "Just The Way You Are"
Winner: Jeremy Beloate
Team Reba
Adam Bohanan vs. Kevin James Graham
Song: "Lose Control"
Winner: Adam Bohanan
Team Snoop
ChrisDeo vs. MisterMoon
Song: "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow"
Winner: ChrisDeo
Suede Lacy vs. Torre Blake
Song: "What You Won’t Do For Love"
Winner: Torre Blake
Team Gwen
Frankie Torres vs. Gabrielle Zabosky
Song: "Never Tear Us Apart"
Winner: Gabrielle Zabosky (Frankie Torres got stolen by Team Reba)