The Bikeriders Zooming Onto Peacock: Everything to Know

Jeff Nichols' acclaimed drama tracks the rise and fall of a motorcycle club in Chicago between the 1960s and '70s.

Writer-director Jeff Nichols' acclaimed motorcycle drama The Bikeriders is officially coming to Peacock and physical media in a matter of weeks, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment announced today.

The film — which is currently available to rent and/or own via PVOD platforms — will make its exclusive streaming debut Friday, August 9 before arriving on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD four days later on Tuesday, August 13. The latter editions contain a number of behind-the-scenes supplemental features, including a commentary track recorded by Nichols himself.

Based on the non-fiction book of the same name by photojournalist Danny Lyon, The Bikeriders tracks the rise and fall of a Chicago-based motorcycle club between the 1960s and '70s. Austin Butler (Elvis), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Tom Hardy (Venom), Michael Shannon (Boardwalk Empire), Boyd Holbrook (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), Mike Faist (Challengers), and Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead) make up the all-star cast.

When Does The Bikeriders Stream On Peacock? The Bikeriders will begin streaming on Peacock Friday, August 9 — the same day it hits digital platforms with all the extra features.

The Bikeriders Physical Release Special Features

Johnny, Benny, & Kathy

From the accents to the attitude, get to know the lead characters of THE BIKERIDERS. Hear from the cast and producing team on how they took the personalities and environments from a book of photographs and brought a narrative to the big screen.

The Era of THE BIKERIDERS

Grab your leather jacket and gear up for a ride as we enter the era of THE BIKERIDERS. This piece focuses on the authenticity that was captured by the brilliant production team who nailed the look, feel, and sound of the late 1960s Midwest.

The Filmmaker’s Eye: Jeff Nichols

Go behind the lens with director Jeff Nichols as he shared his overall vision for the film, stylistic choices, and how he works with talent. Members of the ensemble cast along with producers chime in on the significance of working on a Jeff Nichols film.