St. Denis Medical is filled with cast members from Superstore, and another star from the beloved series just said he wants in.

Ben Feldman Says He Wants to Guest Star on St. Denis Medical: "It'd Be a Dream"

If you didn’t know, NBC’s newest comedy St. Denis Medical has quite the connection to Superstore.

How to Watch Watch new episodes of St. Denis Medical Tuesdays on NBC and next day on Peacock.

For starters, the co-creators of the mockumentary, Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin both worked on the series, which makes sense given the number of recognizable faces Superstore fans may notice in St. Denis Medical. From Kaliko Kauahi (who plays nurse administrator Val) to Josh Lawson (the beloved yet arrogant surgeon Dr. Bruce), the show features several stars from the former comedy, which ran for six seasons. And judging by another Superstore alum’s goal, the reunions on St. Denis Medical might not be over yet.

Related: Superstore Alum Nico Santos Guest Stars on St. Denis Medical in Episode 4

Actor Ben Feldman was a crucial part of Superstore’s success. He portrayed the character Jonah Simms, introduced in the pilot as one of the newest employees at the Cloud 9 store. The actor recently revealed in an interview that he would love to be a part of the hospital comedy, when the time is right.

“Those are my people. It's our writers, it's our crew, Kaliko's on it. It'd be a dream to go on that show,” he told Screen Rant. “It's like a batting order. I've got to get to the back and let the other people go.”

Along with entertaining storylines surrounding the rest of the cast, the series heavily centers on the trials and tribulations that he endures on the job. The show also focuses greatly on his love life, which after multiple flings, ended in marriage and starting a family with coworker Amy Dubanowski (America Ferrera).

Photo: NBC

By being hilarious moments, mostly due to major screwups by the newbie employee, Feldman’s character was definitely a fan-favorite among viewers. So much so, that when several of his former co-stars reunited for St. Denis Medical, fans started pitching that he could make a great addition to the series.

What would his role be in St. Denis Medical? Which other Superstore alums are you hoping makes a cameo on the show next?

Catch new episodes of St. Denis Medical when they premiere on Tuesdays on NBC at 8/7c. Episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.