Co-Creator Eric Ledgin Explains Why St. Denis Medical Is a Small Hospital

St. Denis Medical being set in a small hospital is the show’s superpower, according to its co-creator.

With a compact yet impactful ER department, the St. Denis Medical characters have to rely on each other to get things done...and they have a lot to deal with.

Taking place at a small fictional hospital in Oregon, the mockumentary features a revolving door of hilarious patients with issues that, in most cases, are pure comedy.

These hysterical patient stories beg the question of if the staff would be faced with the same kinds of cases if St. Denis Regional Medical was a larger hospital. And that’s the whole point according to series co-creator Eric Ledgin.

St. Denis Medical co-creator Eric Ledgin on small-scale decision

Matt (Mekki Leeper), Dr. Ron (David Alan Grier) and Alex (Allison Tolman) on St. Denis Medical Season 1, Episode 7. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Co-creator of the series, Eric Ledgin, who's also known for his writing work on Superstore and Rutherford Falls, recently explained why he wanted St. Denis Medical to be set in a smaller hospital.

“Smaller hospitals can feel more like a community, where you might treat a neighbor or family member,” he told Los Angeles Times, adding, “And because they have less employees, people can be forced to wear multiple hats. All of this felt like more fertile ground for this show."

This is evident throughout the series, such as in Episode 3, “Salamat You Too,” when surgeon Bruce (portrayed by Josh Lawson) and physician Ron (David Alan Grier) become unqualified plumbers in addition to handling their doctor duties.

Ledgin’s personal experiences at hospitals also had a massive effect on how he viewed small-scale medical centers as opposed to larger facilities.

“I went to a rural hospital once with a friend who hurt his butt cheek trying to jump a ravine, and it was a hilarious experience,” he continued. “But in a Manhattan ER, I saw someone covered in blood from an underground fight club. It was cool, but it wasn’t funny.”

Needless to say, viewers can continue to expect some interesting patient stories in future episodes.

Catch new episodes of St. Denis Medical when they premiere on Tuesdays on NBC at 8/7c. Episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.