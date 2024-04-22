Adam Sandler on Longtime Friendship with Jennifer Aniston, His Nude Beach Mishap and More

They looked full of life dancing and singing one of their hits in unison.

David Beckham Caught All 5 of The Spice Girls Singing Together Again in Magical Video

The Spice Girls just reunited in the best way.

On April 21, soccer superstar David Beckham recorded his wife, Victoria Beckham, having a great time with fellow former Spice Girl members America's Got Talent: Fantasy League Judge Mel BMel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell. The video was captured at Victoria's star-studded 50th birthday party.

In the candid clip, they all sing along to and do a synchronized dance to their 1997 tune "Stop."

"I mean come on x @victoriabeckham @melaniecmusic @officialmelb @emmaleebunton @gerihalliwellhorner 💚💛🧡💜💙🩵🩷🤍," Beckham captioned the post, tagging the members.

RELATED: Mel B Says Simon Cowell Wanted to Change This Fantasy League Rule: "He Irritates Me"

Victoria reposted the video with her own caption: "Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife"

David Beckham attends the UK Series Global Premiere of "The Gentlemen" at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on March 05, 2024 in London, England; The Spice Girls pose for a group portrait during a studio session in New York City, February 1, 1997. Photo: Jeff Spicer/WireImage; Ann Summa/Liaison

Will there be a Spice Girls reunion tour?

When Mel B was on TODAY on March 25, she dropped hints at something exciting to come for Spice Girls fans.

“This is going to be really good and the fans are going to be really happy about it,” Mel B cryptically told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

However, when asked about a potential Spice Girls reunion tour, Mel B kept things zipped. “Oh, I’m going to get in trouble. I'm not saying anything. OK, bye!" she said.

The last time all five Spice Girls performed together was at the 2012 Olympics in London, but they did come together — sans Victoria — for a tour in 2019.

Mel B on her upcoming wedding and friendship with Heidi Klum

It looks like Victoria Beckham isn't the only Spice Girl who has found love. When Mel B appeared on TODAY in January, she revealed exciting news surrounding her upcoming wedding to her fiancé, hairstylist Rory McPhee. More specifically, she disclosed that the ceremony will take place at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, where Princess Diana wed Prince Charles in 1981.

"Cause I have an MBE [Member of the Order of the British Empire]," she explained to Hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. "So I got an MBE for all my charity work that I’ve been doing," she added, referring to her contributions to Women's Aid, an organization aimed to raise awareness against domestic violence.

She continued: "It was actually Prince William that gave me my little honorary badge. And it’s quite a big deal. I didn’t realize how much of a big deal it was until I started reading about it, and then I started getting really nervous."

Mel B appears on the red carpet of America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

"It was really lovely. So because of that, I am going to get married in the same church as Princess Diana," she beamed.

RELATED: Mel B's Daughter Phoenix Looks Just Like Her After Recreating Iconic Spice Girl Pics

Meanwhile, while filming Season 1 of AGT: Fantasy League, Mel B had silly escapades with her friend and fellow judge Heidi Klum. In November 2023, Klum posted a fun Instagram video of the two having a slumber party together.

"We had a proper Belly Laugh 😂 at our slumber party 🤪 Love you @officialmelb 🎥Rough Night," wrote Klum alongside her post.

In a 2023 interview with Glamour, Scary Spice gave details about how her and Klum like to spend exclusive time together, highlighting the sleepovers.

"It's been really lovely to be back in L.A. and hanging out with Heidi again. We've been having our girly sleepovers at her house where the boys are not invited. It’s been a really exciting time," she told the outlet.