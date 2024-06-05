Simon Cowell Says He'd "100%" Let His Mini-Me Son, Eric, Judge a Kids Version of AGT

The 10-year-old is already following in his executive producer father's footsteps.

Simon Cowell's son Eric may be 10 years old, but he's already following in his dad's footsteps with his love of the Got Talent universe. (The young boy even predicted America's Got Talent Season 18 winner, Adrian Stoica & Hurricane).

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

So, would Cowell ever put Eric's enthusiasm to the test on his is very own kids version of a Got Talent series? When asked on the AGT 19 red carpet in March about the potential of Eric, and the rest of the panel's kids, ever acting as Judges, Cowell was enthusiastic.

Simon Cowell's son, Eric, judging AGT

"100%," he told reporters. "I think it would be great seeing kids judging kids, seeing it from their perspective."

He went on to explain that Eric even has some experience under his belt after pressing Britain's Got Talent's audience Golden Buzzer on their current season.

"The audience got so hyped up about [an Act] they were kind of encouraging Eric and [Judge Amanda Holden]'s daughter," Cowell said. "And the next thing I see the two of them come flying up and press it. So he's done his first one, and he absolutely loved it."

RELATED: Heidi Klum's Sons, Johan & Henry, Look Just Alike in Family Pic for Her 51st Birthday

The 64-year-old has also opened up about how being a father has changed his perspective and approach to his job as a Judge and executive producer on AGT.

"I'm very, very mindful of the young audience particularly when we're filming," he told NBC Insider. "I look around, and I'm always curious to see what they like and what makes them laugh. And that's taught me an awful lot over the years. When you have kids, everything's in the moment. They either like something, or they don't. So I'm always thoughtful about the show and wanting every age to like the show."

Eric has shown that he's incredibly comfortable standing next to his dad on the AGT Judging panel, with Cowell sharing a photo in March of his mini-me confidently calling the shots behind-the-scenes as they filmed auditions.

Adrian Stoica, Hurricane, Erik Cowell, and Simon Cowell at the "America's Got Talent" Season 18 Finale held at the Hotel Dena on September 27, 2023 in Pasadena, California. Photo: John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images

We also know that Eric has plans to audition for BGT as a drummer, which Cowell jokingly told Entertainment Tonight would be "total torture".

"He's really serious about it," Cowell added. "I don't know what it is. Maybe because all these kids are auditioning and now he wants to be up there with his friends... I think, hopefully, he'll be sitting there in 10 or less years time."

- With reporting by Tara Bennett