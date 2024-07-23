Olympic Wrestling 2024: Where to Watch, Full Schedule

Get all the information on where and when to watch the men's and women's competition at the Summer Games in Paris.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, 16 Team USA wrestlers are set to compete in a thrilling showcase of strength and strategy across various weight classes and styles.

Men have wrestled at the modern Games since 1896, and women since 2004. The United States has won 142 wrestling medals total — 57 gold, 45 silver and 40 bronze — making it the all-time leader.

In this fast-moving event, a wrestler wins a match by pinning their opponent’s shoulders to the mat, scoring points through various techniques, or having a higher score when the match time ends. You won’t want to miss any of the action.

Key athletes to watch

Helen Maroulis reacts after defeating Jacarra Winchester in the women's 57-KG division final during the US Olympic Wrestling Trials held at the Bryce Jordan Center on April 20, 2024 in State College, Pennsylvania. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

At the 2024 Paris Games, Helen Maroulis is poised to make history – again. In Rio 2016 she became the first Team USA woman to win gold and followed that with a bronze medal in Tokyo 2020.

In the City of Light she’s set to become the first woman to compete at three Olympics and the oldest woman ever on Team USA. She’s an advocate for her sport.

“I want people to love women's wrestling as much as I do … It's such a beautiful sport. I think it does combine grace and strength and resiliency and power also through an artistic expression,” she told NBCOlympics.com.

In an Olympic Trials shocker, 23-year-old Aaron Brooks upset reigning world and Olympic champion David Taylor in men’s freestyle 86 kg class to punch his ticket to Paris.

Brooks, a four-time NCAA Penn State University title holder, shared his objective for the 2024 Olympic Games. "Just wrestle, be present and see what happens," he told The Herald-Mail.

Aaron Brooks and David Taylor wrestle in the men's freestyle 86-KG division final during the US Olympic Wrestling Trials held at the Bryce Jordan Center on April 20, 2024 in State College, Pennsylvania. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Team USA wrestler Mason Parris, 24, arrives in Paris with a fitting surname and in strong medal contention in men’s freestyle 125 kg.

A 2023 NCAA champion for the University of Michigan, Parris took home bronze from the world championships last year.

At 20, Amit Elor has already won eight world titles across various age categories and is the youngest woman to ever make a U.S. Olympic team. Wrestling in the women’s 68 kg group, she is considered a front runner for gold.

"I always hope and expect for myself to win, and I want to do my very best, but I also know that anything can happen at the Olympics — we see that all the time,” she told NBCOlympics.com.

And keep your eye out for Kamal Bey, 26. The 2023 Pan American Games champion makes his Olympic debut in the men’s Greco-Roman 77kg group.

How to watch

Every day during the Summer Olympics, NBC will offer fans at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track and field, and more.

Considering the time difference (Paris is six hours ahead of the U.S.’s eastern time zone), fans will be able to watch the day’s most popular events live on NBC in the morning and afternoon. NBC will also deliver an enhanced Olympics primetime show each night, providing three hours of must-see entertainment.

In addition, every event from the Summer Olympics will be broadcast live on Peacock, which will be home to an innovative Olympics hub that will include "curated rails of live and upcoming events, dedicated in-depth hubs for nearly 40 sports, medal standings and an interactive schedule."

Complete schedule for Olympic wrestling events

Monday, August 5

9:00 a.m. ET: Mat A: Greco-Roman 60kg Eliminations

9:00 a.m. ET: Mat B: Women’s Freestyle 68kg Eliminations

9:00 a.m. ET: Mat C: Greco-Roman 130kg Eliminations

3:00 p.m. ET: Semifinals: W 68kg Freestyle, M 130kg Greco-Roman & more

Tuesday, August 6

5:00 a.m. ET: Mat A: Greco-Roman 77kg Eliminations

5:00 a.m. ET: Mat B: Women’s Freestyle 50kg Eliminations

5:00 a.m. ET: Mat C: Greco-Roman 97kg Eliminations

12:15 p.m. ET: Finals: M 60kg Greco-Roman, W 68kg Freestyle & more

Wednesday, August 7

5:00 a.m. ET: Mat A: Greco-Roman 67k Eliminations

5:00 a.m. ET: Mat B: Women’s Freestyle 53kg Eliminations

5:00 a.m. ET: Mat C: Greco-Roman 87kg Eliminations

12:15 p.m. ET: Finals: M 77kg Greco-Roman, W 50kg Freestyle & more

Thursday, August 8

5:00 a.m. ET: Mat A: Men’s Freestyle 57kg Eliminations

5:00 a.m. ET: Mat B: Women’s Freestyle 57kg Eliminations

5:00 a.m. ET: Mat C: Men’s Freestyle 86kg Eliminations

12:15 p.m. ET: Finals: M 87kg Grego-Roman, W 53kg Freestyle & more