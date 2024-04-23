NBC News' Molly Hunter Celebrates Her Pregnancy on TODAY! (DETAILS)

Adam Sandler on Longtime Friendship with Jennifer Aniston, His Nude Beach Mishap and More

The NBC foreign correspondent is expecting a baby girl in May.

NBC News' foreign correspondent Molly Hunter is going to be a mom!

Hunter excitedly celebrated the news on TODAY on April 23 while reporting from London.

"Somebody else is going to be celebrating a birthday soon... Molly's baby!" host Hoda Kotb eagerly said.

"Our royal baby!" host Savannah Guthrie cleverly chimed in.

Hunter couldn't help but give a big smile. "That's right! My husband, Will and I, are expecting a baby in May! A little girl," she beamed.

Congratulations, Molly and Will!

Hunter announced her pregnancy back in February 25, sharing an Instagram photo of her overlooking stunning scenery in East Jerusalem.

"In other news, yes, after the last two weeks this baby is half falafel, half pomegranate juice. (With thanks to Lawahez for the steady supply of both.) Baby girl coming in May ❤️ @willtt," she captioned the post, tagging her husband.

"The bump post has arrived!!! You are so amazing and so fierce - and I know little one feels that already 🥰 I could not be happier for you!!! 🧡👏🏾," NBC News correspondent Blayne Alexander commented.

What to know about NBC News' Molly Hunter

Originally from California, Hunter graduated from Williams College in 2009, per People. She joined NBC Chicago 10 years later and is now a foreign correspondent.

In April 2023, Hunter had a lavish, London wedding to her now husband, William. She posted snapshots of the gorgeous ceremony to Instagram, showing the newlyweds walking down the steps with the biggest grins on their faces, and driving away in a double decker bus.

"Still floating, @willtt. The best thing I’ve ever done. (Rookie mistake to keep mouth quite so wide open while confetti is pelted / gently tossed in your direction.) ❤️📷: @leowedphoto," she captioned the post.

See the lovely pictures here.

Molly Hunter and Al Roker on TODAY, Tuesday, September 26, 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

"A little birdie told us that you got married, congratulations!" Kotb said to Hunter a week later on TODAY.

Fast forward a year later, and Hunter is still going strong with her reporting duties. On April 19, she posted a snapshot of her working hard while in front of Buckingham Palace, posing in front of a fancy camera.

"After the last 6 weeks of gale force winds, rain & hail at this live shot, spring has finally arrived at the palace. The royal gardeners have been hard at work. T-minus one week until mat leave kicks off. Ace team out here today w/ @keanepictures, @markinhk93, Kiko & Victoria," she captioned the post.

See the snapshot here.