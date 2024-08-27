Melissa Villaseñor's Vocals Shine in Hilarious "Life's Better in Spanish" Music Video

Fred Armisen and The 8G Band ft. Bob Mould: Makes No Sense At All

The Saturday Night Live alum teamed up with comedy rock trio Wolves of Glendale for a funny song.

Melissa Villaseñor stars in the hilarious music video for a new song with comedy rock trio Wolves of Glendale, who the New York Post describe as "The Strokes meets Zach Galifianakis." The dual-language track, "Life's Better in Spanish," is all about how her self-proclaimed boring life sounds so much more interesting when she sings about it en Español.

Villaseñor was on SNL from 2016 to 2022, making history as the show’s first Latina cast member. Since leaving SNL, she's been a staple on the comedy scene, hosting the podcast Laughing With Myself and releasing a string of music singles.

Throughout her time on Saturday Night Live, Villaseñor was known for uncanny celebrity impersonations. She also channeled Gwen Stefani, Christina Aguilera, and Bjork when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in October 2018, after competing on America's Got Talent in 2011 making it all the way to the semi-finals.

But Villaseñor's "real" voice is extremely charming too, as evidenced in the Wolves of Glendale's new music video.

Melissa Villaseñor behind the scenes of the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Post 43 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Melissa Villaseñor sings en Español on "Life's Better in Spanish"

In the music video for the Tejano track, Villaseñor looks glamorous in big hair and a sparkly jacket as she performs in a neon-lit nightclub. She serenades listeners with lyrics that sound beautiful in Spanish, but when the video cuts to Villaseñor in her apartment, she reveals (in English) what daily mundane things she's actually singing about — like using an alarm to wake up, waiting for the mailman to arrive, and eating dinner over the sink.

"My life sounds better in Spanish, in English it totally sucks," she belts on the chorus. "My life sounds better in Spanish, it's actually boring as f--k!" And Villaseñor is right — her life does sound much more lyrical when sung about en Español. Particularly she gets to the bridge of the song, where she dramatically lists her favorite types of bread.

In an August 16 Instagram post, Villaseñor announced the release of "Life's Better in Spanish," writing: "Dance, laugh, enjoy! Big thanks to my buds @wolvesofglendale for lending your talents, for inspiring me and cracking me up! It’s my favorite thing to share in my shows lately. Enjoy!"

Villaseñor's vocals shine in the hilarious music video for "Life's Better in Spanish." Check it out below.