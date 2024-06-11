Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Dancing Together to L&O's Theme Song Is Gold

If you can't help but tap your toes and shake your hips when you hear the Law & Order theme song, you're far from alone. The tune has become synonymous with the franchise, and after over 30 years on the air, it's downright iconic. Un-skippable. Naturally, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay and Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni are big fans, too, and were thrilled to hear it at a recent get-together.

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni dance to the Law & Order theme song

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni attend NBC's "Law & Order" Press Junket at Studio 525 on February 16, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The long-time co-workers and friends, who play former partners Olivia Benson and Elliott Stabler in the L&O-verse, threw their kids a joint graduation party in New York City. Meloni's daughter, Sophia, is newly out of college, while Hargitay's son, August, just graduated high school, and lots of past and current SVU actors attended their shindig.

As the duo posed for a selfie, the piano player played the memorable opening notes of the theme, which is fundamentally the same across the different shows in the franchise. Meloni and Hargitay both smiled wide, and Hargitay was happy to dance. Check out the awesome moment, below:

"…always at work @therealmariskahargitay," joked Meloni in the caption of the Instagram post of the moment. Fans were overjoyed to see the pair together, enjoying the lighter side of Law & Order. "Yasss my favourite duo in history has reunited 🙌 it’s never a dull moment when it’s a chriska link up !! Hope all of you guys enjoy and live it up to the fullest 👍🏼🥳" wrote one viewer in the comments. "This is the greatest thing i’ve ever watched" added another. Yep, same.

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni have a great friendship

Despite the subject matter of the show being so serious, the Chriska friendship is pretty fun. When Hargitay was recalling famous lines from the show with Variety, she revealed the Benson quote that Meloni likes to bring up: "I'm not the one who stabbed the captain with a pickle!" It's from Season 12, Episode 5 ("Wet"), and Benson had been drugged with mushrooms, for context.

On a more sincere note, Meloni gave a touching speech about Hargitay's character when she was honored with a Glamour Woman of the Year award in 2021. “Radiant. Charming. Funny. Generous. Elegant. Bawdy. Honest. Appreciative. Inclusive. Direct. Vivacious. That’s my favorite word; it comes from Latin, to live. Which is what she does with great passion, every day, with everyone that she engages, be they friends, family, strangers, or commitments,” he said. “She’s a connector of people because she knows we’re all better when we’re working together. She is as comfortable in the sacred as she is in the profane...Her first instance is to always react with compassion and empathy. She sees hope in the hopeless; she sees the potential in the you, and me, and us."

