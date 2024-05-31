The actress broke the news in the most creative way.

Mandy Moore Is Pregnant with Her 3rd Child! See Her This Is Us-Themed Announcement

Aww, congratulations, Mandy!

How to Watch Watch This Is Us episodes on NBC.

Mandy Moore, who played matriarch Rebecca Pearson on the hit drama This Is Us, is expecting her third child with her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith. And her announcement is too cute.

Mandy Moore announces she's having a baby girl

In the show, the Pearsons have triplets whom they call The Big Three: Kevin, Randall, and Kate. Moore will soon be mother to a similar brood.

"Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister. 💓💓💓," Moore and Goldsmith wrote in their announcement. They also posted a picture of their eldest son, Gus, and youngest son, Ozzie, in "Big" and "Middle" shirts, referencing their new positions in the sibling birth order.

Friends and fans were overjoyed for the family. "AHHHHHHHHH amazing!!!!!!! 😍😍😍" wrote fellow actor Teresa Palmer. "So exciting!!! Congratulations! 💞" added Katie Couric.

RELATED: Mandy Moore Learns the Hard Way Why You Shouldn’t Wear a Dress to a Kids’ Birthday Party

Mandy Moore's family adopted a dog in January

The Dr. Death star can't stop expanding her family! At the start of the year, she revealed that her nanny had found a stray dog a few miles from the family home, and well, one thing led to another, and they ended up keeping him.

Taylor Goldsmith and Mandy Moore attend Communities in Schools Annual Celebration on May 1, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Communities in Schools of Los Angeles

"Welcome to the family, Marshmallow! This sweet boy was found wandering the streets for several days, many miles from here by our beloved nanny, Celina. He’s about 6-7 months, unchipped, not fixed (but scheduled for next week) and just the most unexpectedly wonderful addition to our gang. We weren’t looking for another dog but he was looking for us and the fact that he looks remarkably like our dear Joni made it too impossible to ignore," she shared, adding, "The cats are nonplussed and Jackson (our 14 year old shepherd mutt rescue) is also a little 🤷‍♀️ but Marshmallow is slowly winning them over. When we showed Gus a picture of him and asked what his name was, without hesitation he shouted 'Marshmallow!' With his arms in the air. Done and done. Can’t wait for all of the adventures, sir!! #adoptdontshop."

And that attitude right there is how we know Mandy and Taylor are amazing parents. This little girl is so lucky!

RELATED: From Teen Pop to Her Iconic This Is Us Role: Everything to Know About Mandy Moore’s Career