It isn't 4th of July without the Macy's Fireworks Special, right?

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Special on NBC 2024: What to Know

For decades, a special 4th of July tradition has been the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Special. And this year, it's simulcasting on NBC and Peacock.

A staple for over 40 years now, the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Special is a sparkling showcase of some of the most intricate fireworks in the world — shot and displayed over the New York City skyline. If you live in NYC, you probably can find a spot to watch the fireworks IRL. But if you don't, NBC and Peacock have you covered.

And we're getting more than just fireworks, too. As the Macy's website promises, the televised event will include "unforgettable stars" and "larger-than-life pyrotechnics" Want more details? You'll just have to tune in — and keep checking back to this article for updates.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Special:

When and where to watch the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Special

NBC and Peacock are the streaming homes for the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Special. The action kicks off Thursday, July 4 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock.

Fireworks explode over the new York City Skyline. Photo: Getty Images

Where are the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks located in New York City? As Macy's writes on its website, the fireworks will be launched "live from the Hudson River in NYC." For the unfamiliar, New York City's Hudson River is located on the west side of Manhattan.

Can you buy Macy's 4th of July Fireworks tickets? No! The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special is a public event. Tickets are not for sale.

“Every year this remarkable telecast manages to both inspire and awe audiences, lighting up the New York skyline with a fireworks display that’s second to none,” NBCUniversal Entertainment and Streaming's Executive Vice President of Live Event and Specials Jen Neal said in a statement last year. “It’s this type of live programming event that unites us as a country and makes both our NBC and Peacock brands so unique.”