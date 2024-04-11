As detectives Jalen Shaw and Vincent Riley try to track down the killer of a former Congressional aide who just testified in a high-profile case, they look into whether the killer could be someone close to home.

Law & Order First Look: A Congressional Aide Is Found Dead and Shaw and Riley Grill Her Brother

Law & Order detectives have a complex case on their hands in Season 23, Episode 9 after a Congressional aide fresh off of testifying in a high-profile case is found murdered in her home.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Despite the murder case's ties to corruption and high-powered politicians, Detectives Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) learn in the episode, premiering Thursday, April 11 at 8/7c p.m. on NBC, that the case may not be as straightforward as it initially seemed.

RELATED: Law & Order Has Been Renewed for Season 24 — Here's Everything We Know

“When a congressman’s aide is found dead after testifying in a corruption case, Shaw and Riley discover the suspect may be someone close to home,” reveals the official synopsis of the episode, titled “Family Ties."

An NBC Insider first look at the episode shows the detectives tracking the victim’s troubled brother down at a New York City theater where he works building sets, after learning he could have a powerful motive for killing his sister — and he doesn’t seem happy to see them.

Det. Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) and Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) on Law & Order Season 23 Episode 3, "Turn The Page". Photo: Will Hart/NBC

Detectives Riley and Shaw grill murdered C ongressional aide's brother on Law & Order

“We need to talk to you about your sister Eileen,” Riley told Kevin Marshall (Grayson Powell) in the sneak peek of the episode.

“Are you kidding me, that b-tch called the police on me?,” Kevin asked.

Detectives quickly noticed that Kevin was missing a hammer from his tool belt, although he then told them that the reason was because the crew regularly borrowed tools from each other.

RELATED: Reid Scott’s Character on Law & Order Has a Dark Past That Was Just Revealed

Once they got Kevin to step off the stage and go somewhere more private to talk, he insisted that although he and his sister didn’t always see eye-to-eye and had a “contentious” relationship, he didn’t kill her.

“Eileen and I had our differences, but she was the only family I had,” he said.

Kevin explained that the bad blood between the siblings began after their parents died and they stood to inherit around $100,000 each.

“My parents appointed Eileen trustee and she wanted to give me a monthly allowance,” he said. “I’ve had some problems with addiction, but I felt like I should be able to handle my own money.”

Det. Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) on Law & Order Season 23 Episode 1, "Freedom of Expression". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Murdered woman's brother offers up an alibi

Kevin admitted he filed a lawsuit against his sister amid the financial drama, but argued that he had a solid alibi for the night she was killed and had been at the theater all night long “with about 20 other people” tearing down the set.

The murder victim's brother agreed to take a DNA test to clear his name and even offered up another potential suspect when Riley asked if he knew of anyone who might have wanted to hurt his sister.

RELATED: Reid Scott Made Law & Order Debut as Det. Vincent Riley With Deadly Consequences

“The last decent conversation we had, Eileen said she was volunteering at a homeless shelter. She’d hired one of the guys to do odd jobs,” he said, adding the man was an ex-con who did time for burglary.

"I want to know who killed my sister too," Kevin told the detectives.

Could the handyman be the killer or is there someone else who wanted the Congressional aide dead?

To find out, watch Law & Order Thursday, April 11 at 8/7c p.m. on NBC or stream the episode beginning the next day on Peacock.