Lainey Wilson Just Accepted an Important Role on The Voice Season 26

It's Playoffs time on The Voice Season 26, and that means everyone is pulling out all the stops. The singers are dusting off their very best material and preparing for what might be their final chance to impress the Coaches and the audience, while the Coaches are doing their best to make sure each singer has what they need to shine.

But the Coaches aren't doing it alone. There's a long tradition on The Voice of other music superstars stepping in as Mentors or Advisors to help singers along, and the Playoffs are no exception. For the Queen of Country, Reba McEntire, the Playoffs mean it's time to call in one of the big guns of modern country: Lainey Wilson.

That's right: Lainey joins The Voice Season 26 as a Playoff Advisor. Her episode airs Monday, November 25 at 8/7c on NBC and streams next day on Peacock. Here's everything you need to know about her:

Lainey Wilson joins The Voice Season 26 as a Playoff Advisor

Lainey Wilson on The Voice Season 26 Episode 16. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Lainey Wilson's journey to country music superstardom began when she was just 9 years old on a visit to the Grand Ole Opry, where she watched a series of performers on the legendary Nashville stage. It was a lightbulb moment, and as soon as she got home, Wilson began writing songs and practicing guitar.

"I just remember looking up there, being like, ‘Man, I wanna do that,’" Wilson told The Boot. "When I stepped foot in that circle, it was all over. I just started crying."



Wilson eventually began performing, including working as a Hannah Montana impersonator in high school, and after graduation, moved to Nashville to pursue music. In her early years in Music City, she lived in a camper outside a recording studio, where the owner let her hook up to free water and electricity, according to Taste of Country. She also began releasing music even without the support of a major label.

In 2021, Wilson released Sayin' What I'm Thinkin', her first studio album with a major label, and with it came her breakthrough single, "Things a Man Oughta Know." The album and the single established Wilson as one of the top rising stars in mainstream country. By the end of 2021, she'd earned her first two Academy of Country Music Awards: Song of the Year for "Things a Man Oughta Know" and New Female Artist of the Year. In 2022, she also earned her first two Country Music Association Awards: for Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

It's no wonder Reba McEntire selected Wilson to help her team in the Playoffs. Tune in Monday night (November 25) to see these two action!