How Lainey Wilson Went From Hannah Montana Impersonator to Meeting Miley Cyrus

Before dominating country music, Lainey Wilson had the "Best of Both Worlds" as a Hannah Montana impersonator.

Before becoming one of country music's fastest-rising stars, Lainey Wilson performed as Hannah Montana, bringing Miley Cyrus' beloved alter-ego-pop princess to life for fans across the South.

Nowadays, Wilson is touring the entire nation for her Country's Cool Again tour and has become a headliner for several special events like NBC's Toby Keith: American Icon. She even made her acting debut in Yellowstone in a role written specifically for her.

But what makes Wilson's rise to fame so compelling is the "Whirlwind" journey she took to get there.

Before the Grammy awards, chart-topping hits, and Grand Ole Opry invitation, Wilson stole hearts with just a portable sound system and the Hannah Montana soundtrack.

(You can also enjoy some throwback pictures of Wilson as Hannah Montana here.)

When was Lainey Wilson a Hannah Montana impersonator? Wilson's first-ever job was as a Hannah Montana impersonator, a gig she secured in high school. During her teen years, Wilson traveled all around Southern states to bring Hannah Montana's musical repertoire to various rural venues, delivering show-stopping tracks like "Best of Both Worlds," "If We Were a Movie," and "The Other Side of Me." And, she occasionally opened her Hannah Montana act with performances of her own original songs. "I'd be like, 'Can Lainey Wilson open the show?'" Wilson recalled in a December 2021 Rolling Stone interview. "They'd be like, 'Who's Lainey?' I'd be like, 'The person you hired to be Hannah Montana!'" In a 2022 interview with Taste of Country, Wilson revealed that she got the job after one of her eighth-grade teachers asked her to perform as Hannah Montana at her daughter's ninth birthday party. The event succeeded, leading Wilson to don sparkling outfits and a blonde wig to perform as Hannah Montana for five years. Along the way, Wilson became more comfortable performing live and mastered the art of working a crowd. "It's gonna be crazy when I meet Miley and be like, 'Hey, by the way, I just want to thank you, because girl, I was making some bank in high school!" Wilson teased at one point. "I was doing three or four parties a weekend. Fairs, festivals, Lainey Wilson was opening up the show for Hannah ... I averaged about $400 a show."

Lainey Wilson attends the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2024 Block Party at Universal Studios Backlot on July 13, 2024 in Universal City, California; Miley Cyrus performs during her "Best of Both Worlds" tour at Nassau Coliseum on December 27, 2007 in Uniondale, New York. Photo: JC Olivera/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Lainey Wilson met Miley Cyrus after reprising her Hannah Montana act

Wilson has since become a Grammy-winning powerhouse and one of the country scene's biggest names but she never forget her beginnings: She has spoken proudly of her high school gig numerous times, often sharing throwback Hannah Montana performances on social media.

Wilson pulled her blonde wig from retirement to revisit her Hannah Montana roots at the August 2024 Disney Legends Ceremony at D23. Cyrus, just 32 years-old, made history as the youngest person inducted as a Disney Legend.

After a heartwarming video tribute showcased Cyrus' Hannah Montana era, Wilson took the stage with a few touching words for her idol.

"Miley, you might not know this, but I am truly one of your biggest fans," Wilson shared onstage. "My very first job was taking my portable sound system and a wig…and impersonating Hannah Montana ... You inspired me to believe in myself. That I, too, could be an ordinary girl living in an extraordinary world. So, on behalf of Hannah Montana fans everywhere, I'd like to dedicate this song to you."

Wilson then delivered a rousing performance of the beloved Hannah Montana theme song "Best of Both Worlds."

Watch Wilson's full performance of "Best of Both Worlds" here.

Cyrus was touched by Wilson's kind words and infectious performance, hugging Wilson tight while accepting the award.

Wilson shared pictures of the pinch-me moment on Instagram, both or her posing alongside Cyrus at the event and throwback pictures of her Hannah Montana impersonation days.

"I got the best of both worlds that's for sure," Wilson captioned the post. "From performing as Hannah Montana on flat bed trailers at birthday parties to honoring the legend herself…now that right there is what ya call a full circle moment. Miley Cyrus, you're such an inspiration. Thank you for letting me honor you. Still pinching myself about last night."