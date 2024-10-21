Start Your Week Laughing with SNL Alum Kevin Nealon's Stand-up Set on The Tonight Show

Kevin Nealon is known for exaggerating — but not when it comes to his fears.

During his December 2014 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member from 1986 to 1995 performed a stand-up set in which he joked about everything from his new electric car ("It's in the shop now — we're having a gas engine put in it") to trying to be more adventurous.

"I would like to take more risks in life... by 'risks' I mean trying new restaurants. There is a restaurant in my neighborhood, Korean restaurant, I've been going by this place for the last six years, I never tried it," Nealon told the audience. "Two weeks ago I said, you know what? I'm going to give it a shot. And I did, and guess what? Horrible, horrible food... But you know what? I'm trying new foods."

Kevin Nealon performs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 2 Episode 63 December 10, 2014. Photo: Douglas Gorenstein/NBC

Even though the Late Bloomers actor became a risk-taker, he still had fears, especially a new one: Chimpanzee attacks.

"Everyone's got their own fears, and it doesn't have to be rational. Mine was sharks for a long time, but no more," Nealon continued. "Now? Chimpanzees. Have you read about these chimpanzee attacks? At least with a shark attack there's no drama, it just pulls you down, there's no mess, you're gone. Your friends don't even know it. They're like on the beach, 'Where's Kevin? I think he's at the snack bar.'"

"With the chimpanzee attack can you imagine the horror? It probably sneaks up behind you on one of those tricycles, and I'm telling you that last minute that horn on the handlebar..." he said, impersonating a chimp honking a horn. We're guessing Nope and Chimp Crazy aren't on Nealon's watchlist.

If you want to see Nealon perform in person, he kicks off his new tour on November 15 in Big Bear, CA and will be performing across the country through May 2025.

A host of "Weekend Update" from 1991 to 1994, the former SNL cast member recently looked back at his time on the show as it celebrates its 50th anniversary. On October 3, he posted a picture from 1986 of himself with fellow SNL cast members Jon Lovitz, Dana Carvey, and the late Phil Hartman, writing in the caption, "Like it was yesterday."